Danai Gurira Used Something She Took From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Set to Kill a Black Widow

Various characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe wield iconic items, such as Thor and his hammer or Captain America and his shield, with the actors from the films known to take these props home with them, which includes Black Panther's Danai Gurira taking home the spear she uses as Okoye. Rather than merely being a relic that she keeps on display, Gurira recently revealed that she put the spear to good use when she encountered a spider near her home, though without the same warrior abilities as her on-screen character, Gurira paired the spear with a can of Raid.

"I know we spoke about me and the sword [from The Walking Dead] and walking my dog with the coyotes a long time ago, now I've found a purpose for the spear, a household purpose which I never expected," Gurira shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "Of late, I was in an outdoor stairway at my house and I found a black widow waiting for me at the base of the stairs."

Understandably, host Kimmel then joked about whether the actor meant a real black widow or if she meant Black Widow actor Scarlett Johansson, to which Gurira replied, "I wish, I wish. I knew it was a dangerous one, though, because it had the red thing, I found out later that's what it was -- I can't. So now, I have my spear, because I need something of long length to get it out of the way, push the web out of the way, and I have Raid in the other hand. So now it's a spear and Raid as I go up and down my stairs. That's the use of it now."

Given how much time she spends using the item in Marvel films, Gurira pointed out that it feels more like an extra appendage than merely a weapon her character uses, which also means that it was hard to hand over back to the prop department, regardless of whether Marvel requested that she did.

"It started to feel like an appendage, something you work with so much, you cannot leave it, you've gotta take it with you. Sorry, Marvel. It becomes a friend and it has been a friend in many ways, as of late," Gurira joked. "I choose to imagine it's an extended loan that gets consistently renewed."

