Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Producer Addresses Letitia Wright Vaccine Pushback

At the height of the COVID pandemic, Letitia Wright took to her Twitter account to share a now-deleted video featuring somebody skeptical about the new-at-the-time COVID vaccines. Then a report from The Hollywood Reporter broke suggesting Wright was filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever unvaccinated, reportedly even being vocal of the vaccines while working on the Disney-owned set. Now, Black Panther producer Nate Moore has responded to the reports, saying Marvel Studios didn't ask actors if they were vaccinated.

"It's not a question we asked of anybody, to be quite honest," Moore said in an extensive interview with Variety. "She never talked about her views either way. We read the stories that I would argue were unfair, because I don't know where they're coming from. As someone who literally is on set next to the monitor all the time, I feel like I would have heard it."

Previous reports have said Disney was requiring all employees receive the round of vaccines.

The trade the notes it attempted to ask Wright about her views when publicists cut the outlet off, saying a response would be e-mailed to them days later. Instead, Variety was told "schedule changes" didn't allow Wright to answer the question.

Since the THR store first broke, Wright has only offered a written statement on her Instagram, categorically denying the reports. "Anyone who knows me or has worked with me, knows that I work incredibly hard at my craft & my main focus is always to do work that's impactful and inspiring. That has been & will continue to be my only focus," the Black Panther star said in the post.

Moore echoed that sentiment in the latest interview, saying Wright has been nothing but professional during his interactions with her on the set of the film.

She only ever was the utmost professional and a joy to have around," Moore added. "She didn't cost us a moment. I mean, her injury was the thing that cost us, and that was no fault of her own."

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. It has yet to be seen where the Midnight Angels tie into the story.

﻿Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters on November 11.