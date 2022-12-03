Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Nears $400 Million at Domestic Box Office

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit another major milestone at the domestic box office. The Marvel sequel is poised to win its fourth weekend in a row with around $15 million spent at the ticket booth. As that massive $400 million total looms in the background, it probably won't get there by Sunday. However, this pretty much assures Wakanda Forever will get there and climb to not only the upper-echelon of Phase 4 movies, but the entire MCU. That $700 million global mark is actually going to be passed this week. In that achievement, Ryan Coogler's emotional film passes the likes of Iron Man 2, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Thor: The Dark World and Doctor Strange on the Marvel ladder. A ton of digital ink has been spilled about MCU fatigue and the viability of these projects as the pandemic continues on. But, both Spider-Man: No Way Home and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever show that Marvel still has the ability to hit it out of the park. All of the excitement will only raise as Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lead-off next year.

What Decisions Were Made Behind the Scenes?

Screenwriter Joe Robert Cole helped craft this story and told Rolling Stone that they went back and forth on who should wear the mask and carry forth the legacy of the Black Panther.

"We would kick around the ideas, and try to extrapolate where the story goes and what's the most impactful choice – what's the best journey?" Cole revealed. "And where do you go after the film in terms of those characters? M'Baku certainly was someone that got kicked around a little bit. I think you're correct because in the comics, Shuri is Black Panther and there's a natural organicness, I guess is the best way to say it, to her becoming Panther. But you kick the tires on all sorts of ideas. And you just want to make the best decision and do what's best for the story."

Wakanda Forever has a description for the few people that haven't seen it already: "In Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – one of the most highly anticipated film events of the year – Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli."

