Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Fans Celebrate Ryan Coogler
Ryan Coogler is being celebrated by fans after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit theaters this week. As more people see the Marvel Studios movie, they can't help but give the director props for how he handled his Chadwick Boseman tribute and delivering a satisfying movie on top of that. Coogler has been very open about how difficult developing this movie has been for him. Losing the series star hit he and the cast tremendously hard. But, through that pain, they've been able to craft a story that made audiences reflect and cheer at the future for not only Wakanda but the entire Marvel world. While he may never see every individual message, hopefully someone informs the filmmaker about all this love on social media. Check out some of the best posts down below!
Next up for Coogler, is Creed III as a producer. Collider talked to him about how that's looking. "I mean, I'm not answering that, bro. I'm not answering that," Coogler said. "Yeah, that's crazy. I mean, I'll answer what it was like. I'll answer that. Fantastic. That's what it was like. I was filled with a lot of pride for Mike [B. Jordan], for Jonathan [Majors], for Tessa [Thompson], for Phylicia [Rashad], and for the young star that everybody's about to meet that plays Amara. I was filled with a deep, deep, deep sense of pride. And for my baby brother, who wrote the script. Along with Zach Baylin, who wrote King Richard. I was just proud of them all. And I called Mike and told him. I'm not going to get into the notes." He added, "They're still working on it, man. But I think it's a unique movie. Yeah."
Once again I can't believe Namor was done so perfectly in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever pic.twitter.com/U0gTIOQW8Q— IMPERIUS REX 🔱 King Namor 🔱 #NamorNation (@ImperiusWrecked) November 12, 2022
Wakanda Forever was extremely respectful to the legendary Chadwick Boseman’s legacy. Ryan Coogler truly outdid himself.
Fantastic performances all around. Letitia Wright, Tenoch Huerta and Dominique Thorne particularly left me amazed and wanting more. pic.twitter.com/E7DaXUw6c0— CJ 🕸 (@comicarcs) November 12, 2022
Theres something so poetic about having Shuri go through being consumed by vengeance the same way her brother did in Civil War. Ryan Coogler did that so brilliantly and it made for such a great parallel. I love that arc so much. #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/DxUhJXN8BY— Owen (@OwennZo) November 11, 2022
wishing Ryan Coogler a very happy life— ︎ ً (@HailEternal) November 12, 2022
What Ryan Coogler has done for Mesoamerica, specifically the Mayan civilization, in #BlackPanther: #WakandaForever was truly awe-inspiring. Some of the most beautiful, carefully crafted, and respectful portrayals of the culture and I deeply admired seeing it. @theblackpanther pic.twitter.com/GoiAQT9Vja— Yoko Higuchi (@theYokoHiguchi) November 11, 2022
Ryan Coogler is best director of the MCU right now. The man had an impossible job to do and he exceeded beyond expectations. Twice pic.twitter.com/iLtzzn5unB— Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) November 12, 2022
After my second viewing of Black Panther, and seeing how well he was able to portray Wakanda and Talokan
I wholeheartedly think that there is no better option for a Doctor Doom project than Ryan Coogler pic.twitter.com/I99wdf0jxv— Nicholas (@NicholasPascar5) November 12, 2022
To whoever doubted Ryan Coogler's pen and vision towards Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: pic.twitter.com/R7hxf6DpjE— Real Deacon Milly ✝️ Wakanda Baptist Church (@MillyBeamen) November 12, 2022
Ryan Coogler learning how to swim so he could join the actors and cameras and direct the scenes in the water is one of my favorite things I’ve learned about the making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.— K E I S H (@MikeishaDache) November 12, 2022