Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Fans Celebrate Ryan Coogler

Ryan Coogler is being celebrated by fans after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit theaters this week. As more people see the Marvel Studios movie, they can't help but give the director props for how he handled his Chadwick Boseman tribute and delivering a satisfying movie on top of that. Coogler has been very open about how difficult developing this movie has been for him. Losing the series star hit he and the cast tremendously hard. But, through that pain, they've been able to craft a story that made audiences reflect and cheer at the future for not only Wakanda but the entire Marvel world. While he may never see every individual message, hopefully someone informs the filmmaker about all this love on social media. Check out some of the best posts down below!

Next up for Coogler, is Creed III as a producer. Collider talked to him about how that's looking. "I mean, I'm not answering that, bro. I'm not answering that," Coogler said. "Yeah, that's crazy. I mean, I'll answer what it was like. I'll answer that. Fantastic. That's what it was like. I was filled with a lot of pride for Mike [B. Jordan], for Jonathan [Majors], for Tessa [Thompson], for Phylicia [Rashad], and for the young star that everybody's about to meet that plays Amara. I was filled with a deep, deep, deep sense of pride. And for my baby brother, who wrote the script. Along with Zach Baylin, who wrote King Richard. I was just proud of them all. And I called Mike and told him. I'm not going to get into the notes." He added, "They're still working on it, man. But I think it's a unique movie. Yeah."

