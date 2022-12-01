Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Dominique Thorne Teases Different Side of Ironheart

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Dominique Thorne teased how Riri Williams is going to be different in Ironheart. Her turn in the MCU sequel was received exceedingly well by fans. But, she told Rolling Stone that Riri will be a little different on Disney+ next year. In her comments, she pointed out that the young hero was in a pretty extraordinary situation as it related to her everyday life. When Ironheart gets rolling, being a student at MIT probably won't have the kind of geopolitical stakes that the battle between Talokan and Wakanda does. That isn't to say that the Disney+ show won't have its own conflicts and struggles, but the weight of an entire nation probably won't be on Thorne's shoulders in her first time out as a solo hero. Check out what else she had to say!

"Oh yeah. Because we also have to remember that the Riri we see in Wakanda Forever is a Riri under duress. She is in this super heightened situation. And she's…I wouldn't say silencing herself, but acting however someone would act when they know that they are responsible for causing a war between nations," Thorne explained. "However someone would act when they've just been kidnapped in the middle of their day when they were planning to go to differential equations class in 15 minutes. So it's a lot of heightened situations, which means we get to see Riri doing her best to perform respect for royalty, to know her role as the person who incited all this pain."

What Will Riri Be Like Back In America?

"We're not seeing Riri in her everyday life. Just by nature of getting to spend more time with her in the series, we're getting to see her at neutral rather than, like, on 10 all the time," she added. "And also we're getting to see her in her element, which is quite literally the opposite of what we saw of her in Wakanda Forever. We'll get more time to see what the other colors are and to see how she leads her life, rather than how she is when life is leading her."

Wakanda Forever is still crushing the box office three weeks on

