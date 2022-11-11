Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Tenoch Huerta Addresses Killmonger Comparisons





Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Tenoch Huerta addressed the comparisons between his character and Killmonger. In the upcoming sequel, he plays Namor, but in the Black Panther fandom, Michael B. Jordan's villain casts a long shadow. While speaking with Total Film, Huerta expressed some hope that the Sub-Mariner would live in fans' minds like the mercenary did years ago. It wouldn't be hard to imagine, while Jordan's portrayal is charismatic, it seems like Namor is going to rack up some real destruction in Wakanda Forever. Audiences love this cast and seeing them pushed in this way could end up catapulting Huerta into numerous conversations after release. (Some fans are still holding out hope that Killmonger gets a chance to stand toe-to-toe with the mutant before the credits roll.) Check out how Huerta sees it down below.

"I hope so!" He chuckled about following Killmonger's massive popularity. "I never try to compare myself with other actors with my characters. But, of course, he made a great antagonist, and people loved him. I loved that character when I saw the first Black Panther movie. I hope that people engage in the same way with Namor."

Of course, the question of Killmonger as a villain has persisted long after Black Panther's release. In a conversation with Taylor Rooks, Jordan actually claimed that his character wasn't a bad guy. He explained his rationale.

"I think he was a necessary part of the conversation," Jordan said. "He cared about his people just as much as T'Challa. He just had a different way about getting it done. I think he was a historian that studied the history of government and oppression. Erik is a really smart guy, an MIT graduate."

"Erik saw there was really only one way to change things, so he went about that," he added. "I don't think his argument was completely wrong. I don't think T'Challa's argument was completely wrong. I think it was a necessary conversation that needed to be had. But, it's a movie also."

Marvel has a fresh synopsis for Wakanda Forever: "In Marvel Studios' 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda."

