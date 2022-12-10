Marvel Concept Artist Reveals Alternate Design for New Black Panther Costume

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever reveled another concept design for the film's hero. A lot has been made of Shuri's look as the new protector of Wakands. As the concept art has trickled out, some fans are even lamenting some of the cool designs left behind. Add Granov just gave viewers a look at a design that hews closer to her brother's design for the suit in the first film. Yes, there are still the designs on the helmet that reflect Shuri's paint. But, gone are the gold accents that signal how she's branched out from his immediate legacy. (In a fun twist, the gold could easily be symbolic of her bond with Killmonger in the ancestral plane. After all, his focus on vengeance almost wins out when Shuri has to stand toe-to-toe with Namor.) At any rate, like a lot of Phase 4, people are going to argue this into the ground. You can check out Granov's beautiful work down below!

"Another image of my take on Shuri's black Panther costume for Wakanda Forever," he began. "In this one I focused on showing the different materials and textures as well as unifying shapes to the patterns carrying through the whole design. I was particularly happy with the gauntlet design integrating into the forearms."

"I think I have a tendency to go too far with some of this stuff and expect the producers to pick and choose elements they like, but it backfires as there is so much going on they lose the ability to take it all in," the description continued. "They responded really well to my previous image with this same design, which was focused on the mood and power, but seemed to have been overwhelmed when presented with it fully lit and rendered. Oh well. I'm extremely happy with it myself though."

Wakanda Forever got a synopsis for the few people that haven't seen it already: "In Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – one of the most highly anticipated film events of the year – Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli."

