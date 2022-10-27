Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Releases Sneak Peek During NBA on ESPN

Fans tuning into the NBA doubleheader on ESPN Wednesday night got an extra treat with the release of a special sneak peek at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The world premiere red carpet for the Black Panther sequel also took place last night, as journalists and celebrities got together to screen the Marvel film and discuss those closely guarded "seeekrits." ESPN promoted its exclusive look at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever last week, with the footage airing during the ESPN doubleheader featuring Nets vs. Bucks and Lakers vs. Nets. As we move closer to Wakanda Forever's release date of November 11th, expect even more new footage to make its way to fans.

Grammy-winner Rihanna is releasing an original song, titled "Life Me Up," on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. "Lift Me Up" serves as a tribute to Chadwick Boseman and features performances by Tems and Rihanna with Ludwig Göransson and Ryan Coogler. You can listen to the full song this Friday, October 28 off of Rihanna's Westbury Road label. Roc Nation, Def Jam Recordings, and Hollywood Records are also partnering on the release.

"After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I've lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them," explained Tems. "Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor."

Is Shuri the New Black Panther in Wakanda Forever?

Marvel Studios has not officially confirmed who will become the new Black Panther at the end of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. There has been much speculation on which character could take on the role, with theories ranging from Shuri, M'Baku, Nakia, and even Killmonger. As far as recasting Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther, Lupita Nyong'o is against the idea.

"That is not the death of the Black Panther, that's the whole point," Nyong'o told THR. "It's laying to rest [T'Challa] and allowing for real life to inform the story of the movies. I know that there are all sorts of reasons why people want him to be recast, but I don't have the patience. I don't have the presence of mind, or I don't have the objectivity to argue with that. I don't. I'm very biased."

Who Are the New Characters in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

Ironheart/Riri Williams, played by Dominique Thorne, is a young genius who builds her own Iron Man-esque armor. She makes her Marvel debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, before starring in Ironheart, her own solo series on Disney+.

As for Namor, played by Tenoch Huerta, instead of hailing from Atlantis, the MCU version of the Sub-Mariner rules over Talocan, which comes from Aztec mythology. Namor has also been confirmed to be a mutant in the MCU.

Tickets for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are on sale now. The movie premieres November 11th, only in theaters.