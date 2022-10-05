Bones and All Extended Theatrical Trailer Released

Timothée Chalamet is once again teaming up with Call Me By Your Name director, Luca Guadagnino, for Bones and All. The new movie is based on the young adult novel by Camille DeAngelis and follows Chalamet and Taylor Russell's characters, Lee and Maren, as they become intimate over their shared love of human flesh. A trailer for the movie was released last month, and a new theatrical version is out now.

"You wanted more. Watch the extended theatrical trailer for #BonesAndAll now – starring Taylor Russell, Timothée Chalamet, and Mark Rylance, from director Luca Guadagnino. Only in movie theaters this November," MGM shared on YouTube. You can check out the new trailer below:

You can read a description for Bones and All here: "Love blossoms between a young woman on the margins of society and a disenfranchised drifter as they embark on a 3,000-mile odyssey through the backroads of America. However, despite their best efforts, all roads lead back to their terrifying pasts and a final stand that will determine whether their love can survive their differences."

"To be young now is to be intensely judged," Chalamet told Deadline at the Venice Film Festival. "It was a relief to play characters who are wrestling with an internal dilemma absent the ability to go on Reddit or Twitter or Instagram or TikTok and figure out where they fit in. Without casting judgment on that, because if you can find your tribe there, then all the power. But I think it's tough to be alive now. I think societal collapse is in the air, it smells like it, and without being pretentious, I hope that's why these movies matter because that's the role of the artist is to shine a light on what's going on."

Guadagnino and Chalamet were also supposed to team up again for a Call Me By Your Name sequel, but the fate of the movie is now uncertain due to the accusations made against Chalamet's co-star, Armie Hammer. However, Guadagnino recently told IndieWire that he still wants to make the follow-up.

"A sequel is an American concept," Guadagnino said during Telluride Film Festival. "It's more like the chronicles of, the chronicles of this young boy becoming a man. It is something I want to do."

Bones and All opens in select theaters on November 18th and everywhere for Thanksgiving.