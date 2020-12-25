Wonder Woman 1984 Dethroned by Liam Neeson's the Marksman at the Box Office

Liam Neeson's latest thriller, The Marksman, dethroned Wonder Woman 1984 at the box office over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. The Marksman earned $3.7 million in its opening weekend, knocking the Wonder Woman sequel into third place, behind The Croods: A New Age. Wonder Woman 1984's theatrical run began on Christmas Day, and it coincides with its release on WarnerMedia's HBO Max streaming service, where it is available to all subscribers until late January. The sequel hasn't been as well-received by critics as its predecessor, earning only a 60% score on Rotten Tomatoes, which barely qualifies as "fresh" on the review aggregation site. ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis gave the movie 3.5 out of 5 stars. In his review, he writes, "Wonder Woman 1984 learns from the critiques of its excellent predecessor, delivering a much more contained finale by comparison to its extravagant and over-sized blow-out third act in the first movie, but it would have benefited from some more character work, sharper pacing and conclusions, and, well, a little bit more Wonder Woman. The team delivers an exciting and inspirational new tale, with a surprising level of worldly commentary considering when it was shot, along with a much-needed message of hope -- all complemented strongly by the always empathic musical score from Hans Zimmer." Original Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins returned to helm the sequel. Also returning are stars Gal Gadot as Diana Prince and Chris Pine as Steve Trevor. Newcomers to the cast include Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord and Kristen Wiig as Barbara Minerva/Cheetah. Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen also return as Diana's Amazon aunt and mother, Antiope and Hippolyta. Down the chart, Monster Hunter, the film adaptation of the popular video game series, is in fifth place, and Disney's animated cult favorite The Emperor's New Groove is the latest film from the back catalog to return to theaters during the coronavirus pandemic. Keep reading to see this week's full list of top 10 films at the box office.

1. The Marksman (Photo: Open Road Films) Opening Weekend

Jim is a former Marine who lives a solitary life as a rancher along the Arizona-Mexican border. But his peaceful existence soon comes crashing down when he tries to protect a boy on the run from members of a vicious cartel. The Marksman is directed by Robert Lorenz. It stars Liam Neeson, Katheryn Winnick, Juan Pablo Raba, Teresa Ruiz.

2. The Croods: A New Age (Photo: DreamWorks Animation) Week Eight

Weekend: $2.9 million

$2.9 million Total: $40.1 million Searching for a safer habitat, the prehistoric Crood family discovers an idyllic, walled-in paradise that meets all of its needs. Unfortunately, they must also learn to live with the Bettermans -- a family that's a couple of steps above the Croods on the evolutionary ladder. As tensions between the new neighbors start to rise, a new threat soon propels both clans on an epic adventure that forces them to embrace their differences, draw strength from one another, and survive together. The Croods: A New Age is directed by Joel Crawford from a screenplay by Dan Hageman, Kevin Hageman, Paul Fisher, and Bob Logan. The film's voice cast includes Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Clark Duke, Cloris Leachman, Peter Dinklage, Leslie Mann, and Kelly Marie Tran.

3. Wonder Woman 1984 (Photo: Warner Bros.) Week TFour

Weekend: $2.7 million

$2.7 million Total: $35.9 million Diana Prince lives quietly among mortals in the vibrant, sleek 1980s -- an era of excess driven by the pursuit of having it all. Though she's come into her full powers, she maintains a low profile by curating ancient artifacts, and only performing heroic acts incognito. But soon, Diana will have to muster all of her strength, wisdom and courage as she finds herself squaring off against Maxwell Lord and the Cheetah, a villainess who possesses superhuman strength and agility. Wonder Woman 1984 was directed by Patty Jenkins, who co-wrote the script with Geoff Johns and Dave Callaham. The film stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, and Connie Nielsen

4. News of the World (Photo: Universal Pictures) Week Four

Weekend : $1.27 million

: $1.27 million Total: $8.7 million Five years after the end of the Civil War, Capt. Jefferson Kyle Kidd crosses paths with a 10-year-old girl taken by the Kiowa people. Forced to return to her aunt and uncle, Kidd agrees to escort the child across the harsh and unforgiving plains of Texas. However, the long journey soon turns into a fight for survival as the traveling companions encounter danger at every turn -- both human and natural. News of the World is directed by Paul Greengrass and stars Tom Hanks and Helena Zengel. The film is based on Paulette Jiles's 2016 novel of the same name.

5. Monster Hunter (Photo: Sony Pictures) Week Five

Weekend: $1.09 million

$1.09 million Total: $9.2 million Behind our world, there is another -- a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When Lt. Artemis and her loyal soldiers are transported from our world to the new one, the unflappable lieutenant receives the shock of her life. In a desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers and unstoppable, terrifying attacks, Artemis teams up with a mysterious hunter who has found a way to fight back. Based on Capcom's video game series, Monster Hunter is directed by Paul W. S. Anderson. It stars Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, Tip "T. I." Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, Josh Helman, Jin Au-Yeung and Ron Perlman.

6. Fatale (Photo: Lionsgate) Week Five

Weekend: $630,000

$630,000 Total: $4.8 million A married man's life turns into a living nightmare when he has a one-night stand with a manipulative woman who turns out to be a detective.



Fatale is directed by Deon Taylor, from a screenplay written by David Loughery. The film stars Hilary Swank, Michael Ealy, Mike Colter, and Geoffrey Owens.

7. Promising Young Woman (Photo: Focus Features) Week Four

Weekend : $518,000

: $518,000 Total: $3.4 million Nothing in Cassie's life is what it appears to be -- she's wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning, and she's living a secret double life by night. Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs from the past. Promising Young Woman is directed by Emerald Fennell. The movie stars Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Clancy Brown, Jennifer Coolidge, Laverne Cox, and Connie Britton.

8. Master (Photo: Seven Screen Studios) Opening Weekend

Total: $251,000 A charming young professor (Vijay), who is addicted to alcohol is looked down by his colleagues but adored by his students. He is sent for a 3-month teaching stint to an Observation Home for Juvenile delinquents. He realizes the reformatory is controlled by Vijay Sethupathi, who uses the children in this Home for his unscrupulous, nefarious activities. The story is about the clash between them and if truth triumphs! Master is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who co-wrote the screenplay with Rathna Kumar and Pon Parthiban. The movie stars Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah, and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj.

9. The Emperor's New Groove (Photo: Disney) Opening Weekend (of re-release)

Weekend : $239,000

: $239,000 Total: $89.6 million Arrogant young Emperor Kuzco is transformed into a llama by his power-hungry advisor -- the devious diva Yzma. Stranded in the jungle, Kuzco's only chance to get back home and reclaim the high life rests with a good-hearted peasant named Pacha. Together, they must return Kuzco to the throne before Yzma tracks them down and finishes him off. The Emperor's New Groove was directed by Mark Dindal. The voice cast includes David Spade, John Goodman, Eartha Kitt, Patrick Warburton, and Wendie Malick