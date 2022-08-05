Bullet Train: SPOILER Shot Their Cameo on the Set of a Different Movie

Bullet Train is finally in theaters with Brad Pitt leading an ensemble cast in the blockbuster action film directed by David Leitch and while there's a lot to take in with the film, one of the more fun things audiences have been keeping their eyes out for are cameo appearances and while there are a handful of cameo appearances in Bullet Train, it turns out that one of the actors who made a brief appearance in the film actually shot that appearance while on the set of an entirely different film project.

Warning: light spoilers for Bullet Train beyond this point.

Very briefly at the end of the film, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds appears as a fellow assassin and according to producer Kelly McCormick, the appearance was a sort of payback for Pitt's appearance in Deadpool 2 and Reynolds filmed it while shooting The Adam Project for Netflix.

"Payback for Brad being in Deadpool 2 for two seconds," McCormick told Indiewire. "And the goal was that it's almost the exact same length."

She continued, "That was, of course, what Ryan wanted to do, and he wanted to give back, and he loves to play with David, and we keep missing each other because he's so busy and David's so busy."

As for how it was filmed, McCormick explained that they sent Reynolds the suit and then passed the footage back and forth until they got things just right.

"We sent up the suit and some helmets for him to choose," McCormick said. "And then they shot it, and they'd send it over, and David would watch it and go like, 'Do this version,' or he would give more notes. They were literally remotely working while we were working on ours and they were working on theirs, which was kind of cool."

Sony Pictures describes the film as followed: "Five assassins find themselves on a fast moving bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka with only a few stops in between. They discover their missions are not unrelated to each other."

Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Brian Tyree Henry are joined in the film's ensemble cast by Joey King (The Princess, The Kissing Booth), Andrew Koji (Snake Eyes, Warrior), Hiroyuki Sanada (The Wolverine, Mortal Kombat), Michael Shannon (Man of Steel, Knives Out), Benito A Martínez Ocasio musician Bad Bunny), Karen Fukuhara (The Boys), Logan Lerman (Fury, Percy Jackson & the Olympians, Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2, Joker), and Sandra Bullock (Bird Box, Speed). Deadpool 2 and John Wick's David Leitch directed the film from a screenplay by Zak Olkewicz, based on the novel by Kōtarō Isaka.

Bullet Train is in theaters now.