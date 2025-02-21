Captain America: Brave New World Director Addresses Sebastian Stan’s Cameo & Bucky’s MCU Future

Bucky Barnes‘ unexpected return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes with a surprising new direction for the character. In a recent interview with Variety, Captain America: Brave New World director Julius Onah revealed details about Sebastian Stan’s cameo appearance in the film, which finds the former Winter Soldier campaigning for Congress. The scene, which serves as both a callback to Sam Wilson’s past and a setup for future MCU storylines, went through several iterations before landing in its final form, showing Marvel’s continued evolution of long-standing characters. The revelation marks another significant shift in the MCU’s approach to character development, as familiar faces take on unexpected new roles in the expanding universe.

“There was always going to be a scene calling back to Sam’s history, and there were a few different permutations of it. Bucky has always been there from the first draft that I was involved with, but in slightly different positions in the movie,” Onah explained to Variety.

The director revealed that Bucky’s appearance shifted throughout development, appearing at various points in the film before finding its perfect placement.

“The question just became what’s the most interesting and surprising way to see him?” Onah continued. “At some points, he was there in the very beginning of the movie. At some points, it was just at the very end of the movie. But then ultimately [the scene] became something that is a really fun surprise and also an emotional moment that helps move Sam along in his story. I think that we landed on a place that was really fun and exciting and emotional.”

The political career twist for Bucky appears to set up his role in the upcoming Thunderbolts film. While Onah admitted, “Well, you know, I’m not privy to every element of what’s going on in the MCU,” he noted that the character transformation aligns with Marvel’s broader storytelling goals. “I think with all of these films, there’s what’s been present in publishing, but the MCU is always trying to surprise and redefine these characters. There’s an element as well of Bucky’s character going through these changes and trying to redefine himself from what we expected of a guy who used to be a Hydra-controlled assassin. So I think they were leaning into a fun, unexpected way to put Bucky on a surprising journey — and that’s where it landed. ”

When asked if Barnes would be running to represent a district in New York City, Onah responded, “I would say maybe that’s a safe presumption.”

The cameo represents a significant departure for Barnes, who has traditionally been portrayed as a soldier and assassin. His move into politics points to Marvel’s willingness to take established characters in unexpected directions, particularly as the MCU continues to expand its narrative scope beyond traditional superhero stories.

Brave New World marks Anthony Mackie’s first feature film as Captain America, continuing the story from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Disney+ series. The film, which opened over Valentine’s Day/Presidents’ Day weekend, follows Wilson as he investigates a conspiracy involving President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford.

Captain America: Brave New World is in theaters now. Thunderbolts* hits theaters on May 2nd.

