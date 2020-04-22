Captain America: Stanley Tucci Is the Internet's Next Favorite Celebrity Mixologist

Thanks to quarantines, many are staying inside and spending way more time online. That's resulted in some unique trending topics and phenomenons, and the latest example of this involves Stanley Tucci and his skill as a mixologist. Tucci started making waves the other day when he posted a step by step video from his home on how to make a Negroni Martini, and it didn't take long for reactions(including some truly over the top ones) to come pouring in (see what I did there). Many were impressed by his drink-making skills, including Captain America co-star Chris Evans, who was one of many who chimed in and threw their support behind Tucci's bar skills.

In fact, several fans were calling for Tucci to get his own drink focused show, as his step by step delivery was calm, methodical, and effective. Honestly, he seemed to be in show mode already, and that didn't go unnoticed by fans, who were loving not only the drink he was making but also how good he was at teaching others how to make it.

That said, fans weren't just commenting on Tucci's drink-making skills, and soon he was being described as a hot dad, what women want, and someone responsible for kitchen seduction.

Yeah, the reactions were incredibly varied and often hilarious, and it seems the internet's newest crush is Stanley Tucci making drinks. The video was a simple one, as his wife held up the camera as he mixed together the ingredients. Still, it didn't matter, as fans started sharing the video and adding their thoughts to the mix, and well, you've just got to read them for yourself.

Hopefully, this is one of many Tucci instructional drink videos, as it seems Tucci has an audience at his beck and call if he's interested, and we're intrigued to see what drink he'll break down next!

Hit the next slide to check out some of the best reactions to Tucci's drink-mixing instructional video, and let us know what you think in the comments!