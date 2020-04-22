Captain America: Stanley Tucci Is the Internet's Next Favorite Celebrity Mixologist
Thanks to quarantines, many are staying inside and spending way more time online. That's resulted in some unique trending topics and phenomenons, and the latest example of this involves Stanley Tucci and his skill as a mixologist. Tucci started making waves the other day when he posted a step by step video from his home on how to make a Negroni Martini, and it didn't take long for reactions(including some truly over the top ones) to come pouring in (see what I did there). Many were impressed by his drink-making skills, including Captain America co-star Chris Evans, who was one of many who chimed in and threw their support behind Tucci's bar skills.
In fact, several fans were calling for Tucci to get his own drink focused show, as his step by step delivery was calm, methodical, and effective. Honestly, he seemed to be in show mode already, and that didn't go unnoticed by fans, who were loving not only the drink he was making but also how good he was at teaching others how to make it.
That said, fans weren't just commenting on Tucci's drink-making skills, and soon he was being described as a hot dad, what women want, and someone responsible for kitchen seduction.
Yeah, the reactions were incredibly varied and often hilarious, and it seems the internet's newest crush is Stanley Tucci making drinks. The video was a simple one, as his wife held up the camera as he mixed together the ingredients. Still, it didn't matter, as fans started sharing the video and adding their thoughts to the mix, and well, you've just got to read them for yourself.
Hopefully, this is one of many Tucci instructional drink videos, as it seems Tucci has an audience at his beck and call if he's interested, and we're intrigued to see what drink he'll break down next!
Single Adult Humans
For some, there's a one of a kind attraction when watching Tucci mix a drink, at least for single adult humans.
everybody – literally every single adult human in the world – would fuck stanley tucci and if they say otherwise they're lying https://t.co/sPpzUjBD5T— Jenna Guillaume⁷ (@JennaGuillaume) April 21, 2020
"everybody – literally every single adult human in the world – would fuck stanley tucci and if they say otherwise they're lying"
What Women Want
For others, Tucci patiently making a cocktail and breaking down each step is what any woman would want.
women only want one thing and its stanley tucci patiently making a cocktail and explaining each step as he does so— Tilly Steele (@TillySteele) April 21, 2020
"women only want one thing and its stanley tucci patiently making a cocktail and explaining each step as he does so"
Butter
One fan pointed out that it really doesn't matter regarding the accuracy of the recipe, as it's more about the delivery.
Lol saw someone trying to be like "he's not making the cocktail correctly"
Sir, Stanley Tucci could serve me wine and tell me it's butter and I would gladly obey his instruction. https://t.co/8Nlerhfzz4— Rachael Krishna (@RachaelKrishna) April 21, 2020
"Lol saw someone trying to be like "he's not making the cocktail correctly"
Sir, Stanley Tucci could serve me wine and tell me it's butter and I would gladly obey his instruction."
Slightly Better World
It can be worrying to see your favorite celebrity trending on Twitter, but thankfully, in this case, it was all positive things.
I saw everyone talking about Stanley Tucci, immediately, as you do, feared the worst, only to find out he served a sexy, sexy Negroni to the internet. And somehow I feel like the world is an ever so slightly better place as a result.— C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) April 22, 2020
"I saw everyone talking about Stanley Tucci, immediately, as you do, feared the worst, only to find out he served a sexy, sexy Negroni to the internet. And somehow I feel like the world is an ever so slightly better place as a result."
Hold Me
For Agents of Shield's Chloe Bennett, she just wants a hug from the film star.
I just want Stanley Tucci to hold me.— Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) April 22, 2020
'I just want Stanley Tucci to hold me."
Seduction
Tucci has been classified as a hot dad, and the video might just be not safe for work, though if you're home alone don't worry about it.
What better treat than a short bit of kitchen seduction from your best friend's very hot dad, Stanley Tucci? I would categorize the following video as Not Safe For Work but you're sitting in your own house right now so get freaky with it on a weekday.https://t.co/yW5R9iis21— R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) April 21, 2020
"What better treat than a short bit of kitchen seduction from your best friend's very hot dad, Stanley Tucci? I would categorize the following video as Not Safe For Work but you're sitting in your own house right now so get freaky with it on a weekday."
Lusted
This is easily one of the best reactions, which used Tom Hanks' all American image as a perfect comparison.
If Tom Hanks is America's Dad, then Stanley Tucci is your friend's dad that you lusted after for reasons that you'll spend all your relationships in your 20s figuring out— Jenny Elder Moke (@jennyelder) April 21, 2020
"If Tom Hanks is America's Dad, then Stanley Tucci is your friend's dad that you lusted after for reasons that you'll spend all your relationships in your 20s figuring out"
A New Show Is Born
First We Feast is known for their hit show Hot Ones, but they feel that Tucci is also in need of a show, and it would be hard not to agree with that take.
Stanley Tucci needs his own cocktail making show pic.twitter.com/X1BOUuSpk6— First We Feast (@firstwefeast) April 21, 2020
"Stanley Tucci needs his own cocktail making show"
Whether you love the video or are too busy critiquing Tucci's method and recipe, you all share at least one thing in common according to this hilarious take.
being horny for stanley tucci making a negroni is base level horniness and being angry at the way stanley tucci makes a negroni is also horniness, it's just misdirected horny. that video might be the first 100% certifiable horny video in world history— Joel Golby (@joelgolby) April 21, 2020
"being horny for stanley tucci making a negroni is base level horniness and being angry at the way stanley tucci makes a negroni is also horniness, it's just misdirected horny. that video might be the first 100% certifiable horny video in world history"
