John Wick Director Chad Stahelski Calls Marvel's Kevin Feige a "Mentor" While Confirming Blade Talks

John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski has some interesting things to say about Marvel Studios, its head guy Kevin Feige, and the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe reboot of Blade.

In a new interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Stahelski talked about where his career could be headed next – and where he might like it to go. Obviously, with the MCU being one of the biggest franchises in movies out there, Chad Stahelski and his acclaimed background in stunt action seems like a natural match. And to hear Stahelski tell it, there's already a good working relationship between him and Feige to build upon:

"Look, I've worked for Marvel a bunch and they've been very very good to me. Kevin Feige... he's almost been a bit of a mentor in the capacity of advice he was very happy to give me about how to open up a franchise with John Wick."

MCU films have been battling a growing stigma that the action they offer fans is not quite up to par. That's an especially massive challenge for one MCU project that will hinge on quality action and stunt performance: Blade. It's also a project that Stahelski very much has a passion for:

"Of all the things out there, I would take a swing at Blade in a second," Stahelski said. "Like that's one that gets under my skin, like 'Ah! I'd take a swing at that one.'"

The MCU Blade movie has been through some very public turbulence during its development. There have been reports of radical changes in script and story direction; and repeated turnaround in writers and directors; multiple release date delays – all while star Mahershala Ali has allegedly teetered on the brink of walking away. Now director Yann Demange is stepping up to the plate and taking a swing at it, and it seems things are getting back on track. So, Chad Stahelski knows that the timing isn't right – right now – but there's always hope for the future:

"We've talked about it, but look they've got a good formula... they have their thing going and I think they've got the right people involved in Blade now...

I'm not in the Inner Circle but we've had talks... Just for whatever reason things come together, and there's a good fit for everything out there. But for what they're doing they've got a great thing going, but if that thing doesn't work out, in five years from now... maybe on the fourth reboot of Blade or the fifth reboot of Blade... Maybe I can pull back Wesley and jump in."

Marvel's Blade is in development.