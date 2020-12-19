Chadwick Boseman Fans Hope He Wins an Oscar for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom has finally premiered on Netflix, giving the masses a look at the last film the late Chadwick Boseman appeared in. The movie itself has already garnered near-unanimous critical acclaim, and it currently rocks a 99-percent Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Then there's the performance of Boseman, who many suggest should get a posthumous Oscar for Best Actor. So many movie-watchers are suggesting it, in fact, the topic has become a trend on Twitter.

ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry echoed the sentiment in his official review, calling the actor's performance raw and ferocious.

"His raw and ferocious presence can be felt throughout the film, which speaks volumes to his work standing alongside the titan that is Davis’ character," Perry writes. "It’s also refreshing to see Boseman just playing a regular person, too, someone who curses and cuts up and has ambitions that are small and relatable. It’s a powerful thing to watch. I’ll also note that supporting stars Colman Domingo, Michael Potts, and Glynn Turman all hold their own against him, as they share most of their screentime with Boseman throughout."

Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying.