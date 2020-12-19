Chadwick Boseman Fans Hope He Wins an Oscar for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom has finally premiered on Netflix, giving the masses a look at the last film the late Chadwick Boseman appeared in. The movie itself has already garnered near-unanimous critical acclaim, and it currently rocks a 99-percent Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Then there's the performance of Boseman, who many suggest should get a posthumous Oscar for Best Actor. So many movie-watchers are suggesting it, in fact, the topic has become a trend on Twitter.
ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry echoed the sentiment in his official review, calling the actor's performance raw and ferocious.
"His raw and ferocious presence can be felt throughout the film, which speaks volumes to his work standing alongside the titan that is Davis’ character," Perry writes. "It’s also refreshing to see Boseman just playing a regular person, too, someone who curses and cuts up and has ambitions that are small and relatable. It’s a powerful thing to watch. I’ll also note that supporting stars Colman Domingo, Michael Potts, and Glynn Turman all hold their own against him, as they share most of their screentime with Boseman throughout."
Give Chadwick his posthumous Oscar. #MaRaineyFilm pic.twitter.com/MIVp3OFZWg— Monae G. (@AllEyezOnMonae) December 19, 2020
Chadwick gotta win this Oscar.— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) December 19, 2020
And the Oscar goes to....Chadwick Boseman #MaRainey pic.twitter.com/XGGz2qTbpH— Elson (@Elsonshellscil) December 19, 2020
#MaRaineyFilm was AMAZING. Chadwick and Viola were both spectacular and truly showing the extent of their range. Performances for the ages 😭 and Colman Domingo is always such a presence. Highly recommended—this will have a big showing at the Oscars, as it should. pic.twitter.com/QlUjOqA2UB— allie ⎊ (@karate_girl) December 19, 2020
It amazes me the amount of energy Chadwick Boseman gave us for this movie though he was in a lot of physical pain. And then he learned how to play the trumpet for real? Just give him the Oscar now! #MaRaineyFilm #MaRaineysBlackBottom pic.twitter.com/wgwPFW4lsy— Kendra Ann🎭 (@KendraAnn4) December 19, 2020
Chadwick Boseman is a live wire in MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM.
The passion, energy, vigor, and boatloads of swagger shown onscreen make you sad that he’s gone, but comforted by the fact that he didn’t fade away.
It’s a grand performance that’ll nab him an Oscar nomination. pic.twitter.com/nNVNj0g96H— Dan Buffa (@buffa82) December 15, 2020
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom was bittersweet. Chadwick's final performance is getting him an Oscar nod on merit, and I'd pay to see Viola Davis explore Ma over the course of a series. pic.twitter.com/aGs1pG4VmP— L.Mayne (@LMWrites) December 16, 2020
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is now streaming on Netflix.prev