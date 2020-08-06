Charlie Kaufman's I'm Thinking of Ending Things Trailer Released by Netflix

From Ratched to Teenage Bounty Hunters, there have been a lot of exciting trailers for new Netflix shows released recently. However, there's more than just new series coming to the streaming service. The site also has some exciting movies on its line-up, including I'm Thinking of Ending Things. The upcoming movie was directed by Charlie Kaufman, who is best known for writing films such as Being John Malkovich, Adaptation, and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Kaufman also penned the script for the upcoming movie, which was adapted from Iain Reid's book of the same name. You can check out the trailer in the video above.

I'm Thinking of Ending Things is set to star Jessie Buckley (Chernobyl, Wild Rose), Jesse Plemons (Breaking Bad, Black Mirror), Toni Collette (Hereditary, Knives Out), and David Thewlis (Harry Potter, Wonder Woman). You can read IndieWire's official film description below:

"In this surreal and melancholy study of loneliness that’s one of the fall’s must-see films, Buckley plays an unnamed woman who accompanies her boyfriend Jake (Plemons) on a road trip in a snowstorm to meet his parents (Collette and Thewlis) for dinner at their farmhouse. Six weeks into their courtship and Buckley’s character already has plans to break the relationship off but can’t bring herself to do so. Once they arrive at Jake’s parent's house, events spiral into decidedly Kaufman territory as the woman begins to question her surroundings, her sanity, and the fabric of the world around her."

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kaufman spoke about the film, saying he doesn’t “set out to do a mindf*ck.”

“I’m not setting out to do something that ‘tops’ some sort of brainteaser I might have done before. But there’s no question that I’m trying to build on the stuff that I’ve already done,” Karman explained. “Loneliness and hopelessness and regret — these are things that are part of the fabric of this film."

The writer/director also spoke about casting Buckley, who he hadn't heard of until her audition.

“It was one of those things where you see somebody who’s not yet known, and you go, ‘Oh my God, I have to get this person,’ ” Kaufman shared. “She’s present with whatever is happening. Whatever she does, it’s real. It happens in reaction to the thing that she’s given.”

Are you excited about Kaufman's newest movie? Tell us in the comments!

I'm Thinking of Ending Things debuts on Netflix on September 4th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.