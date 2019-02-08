‘Charlie’s Angels’: First Look at New Trio Together Revealed

It’s still quite a few months before the latest iteration of Charlie’s Angels unite on the big screen, but we already have a pretty awesome look at the ensemble.

Elizabeth Banks, who is directing the remake, recently shared a photo of herself alongside stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska. The photo, which you can check out below, is hashtagged with the “4 Percent Challenge”, a campaign to encourage more female-directed projects in the film and television industry.

The Charlie’s Angels remake will also include Sam Claflin, Noah Centineo, and Nat Faxon. Patrick Stewart, Djimon Hounsou, and Banks will reportedly play multiple different incarnations of Bosley. And with that cast on board, it sounds like fans should expect a well-intentioned remake of the original 1970s TV series.

“Watch. I’m gonna say all this, and then you’re gonna be like, ‘You guys didn’t do that at all,” Stewart joked in a recent interview. “God, it’s so funny. I know if I say this a certain way, I know that this will be written down. But it’s not such a bad thing. It’s kind of like a ‘woke’ version.”

“There is a kitsch nature to the last ones that was super fun, but nowadays if you see a woman in combat, everything should be something completely and utterly well within their ability,” Stewart continued. “And [the new trio of Angels] work together really, really beautifully. And there’s a whole network of Angels — it’s not just three — it’s women across the entire globe [that] are connected and helping each other.”

“It is not maybe everyone’s immediate response that it would be, like, something we would have to see again because the one I grew up with was so much fun.” Stewart explained in a previous interview. “And you know, the re-imagining is so grounded and well intentioned and really shows the way women can work together now.”

Charlie’s Angels will be released on November 1st.