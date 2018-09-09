‘Charlie’s Angels’ Reboot Reveals Kristen Stewart’s Co-Stars

Sony is bringing back Charlie’s Angels to the big screen, and the secret agent trio is packed with talent.

Sony just announced the new lead cast of its Charlie’s Angels movie reboot, which will include Kristen Stewart (Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk), Naomi Scott (Power Rangers), and newcomer Ella Balinska (Midsomer Murders). The cast also includes Elizabeth Banks as Bosley, and she will also be directing the project (via THR).

“Charlie’s Angels, for me, is one of the original brands to celebrate the empowered woman since its debut in the ’70s,” said Banks in a statement. “This film honors the legacy of Charles Townsend and his agency while introducing a new era of modern and global Angels. I couldn’t be more excited to work with Kristen, Naomi, and Ella to bring this chapter to fans around the world.”

Banks also wrote the current draft of the script with Jay Basu (The Girl in the Spider’s Web), and earlier drafts were written by Craig Mazin and Semi Chellas. The current version features the same detective agency premise of the original series, but this time they aren’t just based in sunny California but are now a worldwide security and intelligence firm. This newly expanded operation isn’t just limited to one team either, and the crew of Stewart, Scott, and Balinska are just one of the various teams out in the field. It isn’t known if they will be the actual characters from the original series, though the last movie incarnation went with different names from those originals as well.

The previous Charlie’s Angels movie series did quite well for Sony, spawning two movies. Those films starred Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Lucy Liu, and the first was produced on a $93 million dollar budget and brought in $125 million domestically and $264 million worldwide. The second film, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, cost a bit more and didn’t quite earn as much, bringing in $259 million worldwide ($100 million domestic) on a $120 million dollar budget.

The franchise has been dormant since that 2003 entry, though it did temporarily come to television in an ABC reboot, though that ended after only one season.

The production will take place in Berlin, and is expected to start shooting this September, with an expected release date of June 7, 2019.

This will actually be a reunion of sorts for Scott and Banks, as the two worked together on the recent Power Rangers reboot film. Scott played Kimberly the Pink Ranger and Banks played the film’s villain Rita Repulsa.

Are you excited for the new crew of Charlie’s Angels? Let us know in the comments!