Cherry: Tom Holland Has a Mustache, More Wild Looks in New Posters

The Cherry marketing train is leaving the station with all sorts of Tom Holland photos launching its For Your Consideration campaign. The film is slated to hit theaters in late February and follow that with a streaming debut on Apple TV+ in early March. The first trailer should be dropping in early in January but, for now, new looks at Holland in the first film directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo since Avengers: Endgame are popping up. The posters showcase the very different sides of Holland's titular Cherry character who is going to go through very difficult times in the film.

Cherry is going to be in different phases of his life throughout the film, with the posters showcasing just that. Along with calls for consideration in Best Actor, Best Director, and Best Picture categories, the film's posters have "Soldier," "Lover," "Student," "Junkie," and more written across their tops. Each then has a very different look for Holland beneath.

Check out the posters for Cherry as captured by Eric Cameron, an aspiring filmmaker who has worked with Holland and the Russo Brothers in the past, in the tweets below!

You Twitter fans don’t mess around! After countless tweets about the other posters and the location, I have answers! Everything on 6th Ave Midtown, 52nd-55th streets. Here’s the additional 4 POSTERS! @BrandonDavisBD #Cherry https://t.co/6K2K3F4Erj pic.twitter.com/U4JIFhcStJ — Eric Cameron (@EricCameronFilm) December 29, 2020

"I think it's an Oscar worthy performance," Cherry co-director Joe Russo told ComicBook.com in April. "I think he is absolutely amazing in it. He gives a gut wrenching performance. What he does to himself emotionally and physically is unbelievable. We haven't a seen an actor in a role like this in a while. The movie spans a decade, complemented by an epic performance. And one that I certainly hope will be in the Oscar conversation."

Although it seemed the trailer would be arriving earlier this year, an unprecedented and unexpected delay to all movie schedules as we knew them throughout 2020 prevented AGBO Films and Apple from releasing a real look at Cherry. These posters will have to do, for now.

Joe Russo put into perspective just how large Cherry will be as it spans decades in its intense novel adaptation. “He travels a great distance over a 15-year period,” Joe Russo said. “The movie’s broken up into six chapters that reflect those different periods, and each one has a different tone. It’s shot with different lenses, different production design. One’s got magical realism. Another chapter is absurdism. Another is horror…There’s a bit of gonzo in it. It’s raw in its tone. He’s a character in existential crisis.”

Cherry hits theaters on February 26 and will come available on Apple TV on March 12.