Chris Evans Reveals What He Misses Most From His Old iPhone 6S

Chris Evans is currently busy promoting his upcoming Netflix movie, The Gray Man, which sees him reteaming up with Avengers: Endgame directors, Joe and Anthony Russo. At the end of June, Evans announced a big life change: he finally ditched his old iPhone 6S. "RIP iPhone 6s. We had a good run. I'll miss your home button. I won't miss the nightly battle of trying to get you to charge. Or your grainy pictures. Or your sudden drops from 100% battery, to 15%, to completely dead all within minutes. It was a wild ride. Rest easy, pal. #tilthewheelsfalloff," Evans shared on social media. While talking to Collider about The Gray Man, Evans' phone change came up, and the actor revealed he still misses that home button.

"I'm just saying, do I miss the home button? Yeah, I do," Evans admitted. "I feel like my new phone is too heavy. I know that makes me the oldest dinosaur in the world, but the problem is... It's right here. It's right here. I'm going to talk some shit right now. Because as I hold it, you use the pinky to brace it, and it feels too heavy. It's too heavy." He added, "I had a thousand who are like, 'Get the SE!' I'm like, "No, I don't want, I want the iPhone 6.' I want something from before to work until it doesn't work anymore."

We can only hope Evans adjusts, because his new phone has taken some very nice photos of his adorable dog, Dodger.

As for The Gray Man, Evans will be joined by Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, and Alfre Woodard. The movie is being adapted from Mark Greaney's book of the same name, and the script by Joe Russo was reportedly "polished" by Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. Evans' role in the upcoming movie promises to be a lot different from Captain America.

"We didn't have to sell Chris on the role; Chris sold us, in a way," Joe Russo told Den of Geek. "We were talking to him as we were wrapping up Infinity War and then Avengers: Endgame about what's next for him or where he wanted to go in his career, and he said, 'You know what? I'm comfortable enough in my life and the work I've done that I'm just interested in taking risks moving forward, and I just want to play challenging characters.' So it seemed obvious to us that the right move here would be to offer Chris the sociopath and not the hero."

The Gray Man debuts in select theaters on July 15th. It comes to Netflix on July 22nd.