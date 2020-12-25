Chris Pine Shares His Thoughts on the Best Chris Debate

✖

When it comes to superhero movies, there are a lot of actors named Chris involved. On the Marvel side of things there's Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, and Chris Evans and on the DC side of things, there's Chris Pine who recently reprised his role as Steve Trevor in the newly-released Wonder Woman 1984. Of course, all of these Chrises in the superhero realm has led to a "best Chris" debate that's almost as fierce as the Marvel versus DC debate and now, Pine is weighing in, calling himself the "underdog".

During a recent appearance on Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz (via CinemaBlend) Pine joked that he either needed to step up his game or change his name to compete in the great Chris debate.

"I feel like I'm the underdog right now so I'll take all the support I can get..." Pine said. "Those damn Chrises man, I just, it's either change my name or really just step it up."

All joking aside, Pine did have to "step it up" a bit in his reprisal of Steve Trevor in the latest Wonder Woman movie. With the character having sacrificed himself at the end of the 2017 film and not to mention the large span of time between Wonder Woman's 1918 setting and the 1980s-set Wonder Woman 1984, the return of Steve Trevor for the latter film required a different approach, something that Pine admitted was more difficult than he expected.

"[Director Patty Jenkins] and I, to create the quality of wonder that Steve has, there was a lot of, you know... imagine a mushroom trip, or imagine, you know, there were a lot of 'as ifs,' to, you know, how do you look at an escalator for the first time and go like, 'What the hell is this?' And how can you process it?" Pine told ComicBook.com. "How do you digest that experience? So, it was actually a lot more difficult than I thought it would be."

As for how Steve actually returned, Pine previously said that whether or not he came back the right way (and you can read a spoiler-filed explanation on that here) was up to the viewer.

"You can decide whether it's the right way or not," Pine said back in 2018. "I love Patty and I love Gal and that I'm working on this film. I think it's romantic and old-fashioned in the best way and simple in the best way and doesn't reinvent the wheel in the best way. It's just a great, good old fashioned storytelling. So, right? I have no idea, but I know that anytime Patty pitches something with me, she can pitch me anything. She's the single best pitcher of ideas I've ever come across in the history of pitching."

Wonder Woman 1984 is now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.

