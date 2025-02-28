DC’s James Gunn Debunks Clayface Rumor About Harry Potter Star

DC Studios co-head James Gunn has debunked a casting rumor concerning the upcoming movie Clayface. As the film starts to come together, fans are wondering who will bring the titular character to life. Recently, there had been speculation that Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe would headline Clayface, but Gunn is saying that isn’t the case. According to him, the Clayface casting process has yet to begin, as director James Watkins hasn’t finalized his deal with the studio. Once that is taken care of, the film’s creative team will be able to turn their attention to finding the right star.

“As we confirmed the other day, we’re closing a deal with James to direct,” Gunn said in a post on the social media platform Threads. “Because we don’t have a director yet, we haven’t even started the casting process. Daniel is great but we certainly haven’t talked to or considered him. So this one is 100% false.”

Clayface was first announced back in December 2024, quickly securing a September 2026 release date. Mike Flanagan is writing the script, but due to other commitments, he was unable to also direct. After a search for a helmsman, word came last week that Watkins was in the process of working out his deal with Warner Bros. Production on Clayface will commence this summer.

Plot details are being kept under wraps for the time being, but reports have indicated Clayface will follow a B-movie actor who undergoes a grotesque transformation after he “injects himself with a substance to keep himself relevant.” Gunn has confirmed the film will be R-rated, describing it as “pure f-cking horror.”

Gunn will periodically comment on rumors about his upcoming projects, and it’s nice to see him clear the air on Clayface so fans understand where the film is at in its development. That said, it sounds like the DC Universe will find its Clayface soon. Since the filmmakers intend to start rolling cameras in the summer, an actor should come onboard in the near future. It will be interesting to see if Watkins opts to cast a relative unknown or goes with a familiar face to give the film an extra boost of star power. Clayface is not necessarily the most well-known of Batman’s villains, so a recognizable name (Radcliffe or otherwise) could help the movie appeal to casual audiences.

Radcliffe is certainly a name who could come up in discussions. He has a history with Watkins, having starred in the director’s The Woman in Black. Whether Radcliffe would want to sign on for a DC film is a topic for another day; post-Harry Potter, he has steered clear of franchise fare. Clayface sounds very different from typical comic book fare, so that could make it a more attractive option for someone like him. Gunn has always had a keen eye for casting, so regardless of who stars in Clayface, the actor will probably be a very strong fit for the role.