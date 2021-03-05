Coming 2 America Super Bowl Trailer Expected

✖

The Super Bowl is coming on Sunday and we are already starting to get teases of advertising that they will share during the Big Game, but it's not just brands and products that will get some expensive air time. Entertainment also will have a chance to shine during Sunday's Super Bowl and it sounds like Amazon Prime Video may just drop a new trailer for the upcoming Coming 2 America. According to a report from Variety, Amazon is expected to have a presence during the broadcast.

The report notes that Amazon's presence is likely to be a spot for the upcoming Eddie Murphy film and also noted that Paramount Plus is also likely to try to get some attention for the ViacomCBS-owned service's upcoming launch and that another streamer, HBO Max, will likely be devoting some time to movies coming to the platform this year.

The first official trailer for Coming 2 America was released by Amazon back in December. The film is a sequel to 1988's Coming to America. Set to be released on Amazon Prime Video on March 5th, the film will see the return of Akeem (Murphy), who has been named the King of Zamunda, succeeding his father. However, Akeem is informed that he must name a male heir to take the throne after him which sends Akeem and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) heading back to New York to find his long-lost son who he only recently became aware existed at all.

The film stars Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, Wesley Snipes, and James Earl Jones in addition to Murphy and Hall. Jon Amos, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Bella Murphy also appear in the film, which is directed by Craig Brewer on a script from Kenya Barris, Barry W. Blaustein, and David Sheffield.

You can check out the official synopsis for Coming 2 America below.

"Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi(Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began."

Super Bowl LV will air on Sunday, February 7th at 6:30/5:30 CT on CBS. If you want to watch it for free, you can do so here.

What ad or preview are you most looking forward to during Sunday's Super Bowl? Let us know in the comments!