Cruella Actor Mark Strong Teases Emma Stone's 101 Dalmatians Reboot

There's been a surge in live-action Disney remakes over the last few years with movies like The Lion King and Aladdin earning over $1 billion at the box office. This year was a little different due to the pandemic and saw the new Mulan go straight to Disney+ (with an added fee). While there are more plans for remakes, like the upcoming The Little Mermaid, one interesting live-action spin has been focusing on the villains. We've seen Angelina Jolie play the titular character in Maleficent and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and soon we'll be seeing Emma Stone play the iconic 101 Dalmatians villain in Cruella. The movie is also set to feature Mark Strong (Shazam, Stardust), who recently shared with Collider what the set was like.

"Well, I had a great time," Strong shared. "Craig Gillespie, who directed it, I was a big fan of. I loved I, Tonya and I loved Lars and the Real Girl, the films that he made before I got to know him. Just liking the stuff he’d made meant that we wanted to work together, and he asked me to play this part in Cruella. It was fantastic being on set. It’s such a massive production. There are huge fashion and ballroom sequences in it, which are just so impressive. I got to be on set during those days and spend most of my time with the two Emmas – Emma Stone and Emma Thompson. It was just great being able to shoot the breeze with those guys during the downtime and then play with them, telling this fantastical story that I think people are thoroughly going to enjoy when the cameras were rolling."

Cruella is set in the punk rock scene of 1970s London and will feature Paul Walter Hauser (I, Tonya) and Joel Fry (Game of Thrones) as Horace and Jasper, Cruella's underlings. The cast also includes Emma Thompson (Harry Potter) and Emily Beecham (Into the Badlands). The writing team for the movie includes Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Aline Brosh McKenna, Venom's Kelly Marcel, Ford v Ferrari's Jez Butterworth, and The Favourite's Tony McNamara. A first look photo for the film was unveiled at last year's D23 Expo.

Cruella is currently scheduled to be released on May 28, 2021.