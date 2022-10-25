DC Studios: Could Scott Derrickson Be Up for Movie at James Gunn-Run Studio?

A seismic shift is underway at Warner Bros. Discovery as the David Zaslav-led conglomerate puts the spotlight on its superhero offerings. Tuesday, the outfit announced James Gunn and Peter Safran as the co-heads of DC Studios, a new movie studio established by the company to oversee all DC-related film, television, and animated efforts. Throughout the afternoon, many people took to social media to congratulate Gunn on his new position; amongst those congratulators was Scott Derrickson, the horror filmmaker behind blockbusters such as Doctor Strange and The Black Phone.

Naturally, we've got to ask the question: could Scott Derrickson find himself a new superhero home at DC Studios?

Congrats James. Good for you, and so good for the movies. 🤘🏻👁🤘🏻 — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) October 25, 2022

What DC movie would Scott Derrickson direct?

Admittedly, Derrickson's tweet is nothing more than one friend applauding another on a job well done. That said, Derrickson has shown he can make a killer superhero movie. With his roots in horror, one might wonder if Derrickson could find himself helming a movie or HBO Max series featuring one of the DC stable's darker characters such as Swamp Thing, Zatanna, Deadman, or virtually any member of Justice League Dark.

On top of that, Derrickson has been candid about discussing faith in his projects, so a project featuring John Constantine or the like could also be in the cards.

Why did Scott Derrickson leave Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

When it was revealed Derrickson departed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it was reported he and Marvel Studios coudln't get over a different in creative opinions regarding the follow-up. As recently as May, Derrickson confirmed the split was amicable and he'd work at Marvel again should the right project come along.

"Contrary to gossip, it was all really amicable [when I left] and I'd work there again," Derrickson told Empire Magazine at the time. "I'm going to the premiere [of Multiverse of Madness] and I'm really looking forward to it, but I feel like I made the right decision. I've made the movie I was meant to make, at the time I was meant to make it."

Both Doctor Strange and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are now streaming on Disney+.