DCU Fan Art Sees Jensen Ackles as Batman for The Brave and the Bold

James Gunn and Peter Safran have hit the ground running as DC Studios co-CEOs and have already begun developing many projects ranging from film, television, animation, and video games. The lineup they announced back in January includes projects like Creature Commandos, The Authority, Superman: Legacy, and even a Batman reboot: The Brave and the Bold. The Brave and the Bold is going to be helmed by The Flash director Andy Muschietti, keeping story details under wraps other than featuring a new Bruce Wayne alongside his son Damian. With a new Batman comes a lot of tan castings, but the one name that has been spotted the most has to be Jensen Ackles (The Boys, Supernatural). One artist has even taken the liberty of showing how the actor could look as the Dark Knight.

Jensen Ackles DCU Batman Fan Art

An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle of @SavageComics created a new design that shows how Ackles could look as Batman in The Brave and the Bold. In the fan art, Ackles gets the Caped Crusader classic blue suit with some modern upgrades. While we won't know who will be playing Batman in the DCU for quite some time, Ackles definitely can pull off the look. You can check out the fan art below.

Jensen Ackles Comments on Joining The Brave and the Bold

During a recent appearance at fan event, Ackles was asked if he was in talks to play Batman in the upcoming DCU reboot, and his answer was pretty good.

"Uh, I don't know. Even if I knew, I wouldn't tell you," Ackles explained. "I mean, could I do it? Sure. Would I wanna do it? Yes. Will I be mad when Pedro Pascal gets it? Yeah. God bless you, Pedro. You just keep killing it, buddy. Let me know when you pass on something. Look, right now nobody's talking about anything. There's a strike going on in the entertainment industry, and until that gets solved, nobody is having conversations about anything. Would I entertain the idea of playing my favorite superhero of all time? Nah, I'm good. It seems like a lot of work, you know. You gotta put in a bat suit and be a superhero. I would love it. Sign me up."

What would The Brave and the Bold be about?

The Brave and the Bold is set to feature Bruce Wayne / Batman and Damian Wayne / Robin, with Gunn and Peter Safran insinuating that the film might feature other characters from the larger "Bat-family." Andy Muschietti will be helming the film and casting has yet to begin, but there's a strong chance that Grant Morrison could have some influence on the story.

"This is the introduction of the DCU's Batman..." Gunn explained to reporters in January of this year. "This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son who we didn't know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin. It's based on the Grant Morrison comic book's run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."

"And this is obviously a feature film, and it's going to feature other members of the extended 'Bat-family', just because we feel like they've been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long," Safran added.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more news on who will actually be cast in The Brave and the Bold as we learn it!

What do you think about the fan art? Could you see Jensen Ackles as the next Batman? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!