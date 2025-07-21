James Gunn Reveals How Superman’s Most Criticized Shot Was Filmed

James Gunn has pulled back the curtain on one of Superman‘s most debated moments, revealing exactly how the film’s controversial barrel roll flight sequence was accomplished. In a new behind-the-scenes video shared on his Instagram account, the director shows star David Corenswet strapped into a practical rig on a studio stage at Trilith Studios, being physically spun by a crew member to create the dynamic flying motion. This entire setup is positioned between massive LED screens projecting the snowy mountain landscape that was filmed on location in Svalbard, Norway. The reveal demonstrates a blend of practical performance and cutting-edge digital environments, directly refuting earlier fan theories that the shot was entirely computer-generated.

“On the stage at Trilith shooting the barrel roll through the mountains. All the plates were shot previously in Svalbard. 7.26.24,” Gunn wrote in the post’s caption. The new video offers a clear explanation for a shot that became a flashpoint for debate when it first appeared in a Superman TV spot in early 2025. At the time, a segment of the audience criticized the look of the scene, with some calling the visual effect unconvincing and making unfavorable comparisons to flight sequences in previous adaptations like Man of Steel and The CW’s Superman & Lois. The most prominent criticism centered on the belief that Corenswet’s face was a CGI creation.

Even back then, Gunn addressed the criticism directly on social media, aiming to debunk the misinformation. “There is absolutely zero CG in his face,” he stated in a post at the time. “People’s faces can look different when you put a wide-angle lens up close. The background plate in Svalbard is 100% real, as is David.” With the release of this new behind-the-scenes video, Gunn has now provided the visual evidence to support his earlier statement, giving fans a transparent look at the practical effort and technology that brought Superman’s flight to life.

Superman‘s Success Launches a New DC Universe

While many doubted DC Studios’ ability to build a new interconnected universe, Superman’s monumental success has shifted the narrative entirely. The movie has been a box office juggernaut, soaring past $400 million worldwide in two weeks and earning widespread acclaim from critics and audiences, evidenced by its A- CinemaScore and 92% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. This performance not only vindicates the film’s specific creative choices but, more importantly, provides a stable launchpad for the entire DC Universe. The success proves that the new leadership at DC Studios can deliver a certifiable blockbuster that connects with a mass audience, building significant trust and commercial momentum for the ambitious slate of projects that will follow.

The next DCU project, Peacemaker Season 2, has been confirmed by Gunn to be a “direct follow-up” to the events of Superman, featuring returning characters and continuing the world-building established in the film. The anticipation for that series is now amplified, as it will be the first opportunity for audiences to see the immediate consequences and expansion of Gunn’s new universe. Beyond that, the path is paved for major theatrical releases like Supergirl in June 2026 and Clayface in September 2026, which can now be developed with the confidence that comes from a successful flagship title. While a direct Superman sequel has not yet been officially announced, the film’s critical and financial triumphs make it a virtual certainty. The overwhelmingly positive reception to Corenswet’s portrayal and the story’s world ensures that DC Studios has every reason to continue Clark Kent’s journey, with the freedom to explore this new mythology for years to come.

