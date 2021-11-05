Doctor Strange Fan Imagines Deadpool Joining MCU in Multiverse of Madness

✖

It's but a matter of time before Deadpool joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that much is guaranteed. Even though Ryan Reynolds' mouthy take on Wade Wilson comes across as R-rated as superhero franchises can get, the franchise has become one of the highest-grossing comic book franchises to hit the box office outside of properties created by Marvel Studios. As such, fans of the MCU have long speculated on how the Merc With a Mouth will join the shared cinematic universe.

If legendary fan artist BossLogic gets his way, Deadpool's arrival could be in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, according to a recent piece of fan art from the social media influencer. In the piece, Deadpool goes to step off a bridge, right through one of the iconic Sling Ring portals. See it for yourself below.

View this post on Instagram This needs to happen 👌 Credit: @bosslogic A post shared by ComicBook.com (@comicbook) on Nov 3, 2020 at 6:02am PST

Though it's yet to be confirmed by Marvel Studios, Reynolds confirmed a Deadpool 3 was in development at the Kevin Feige-led outfit as early as last winter. As fans of the Merc wait for news on the character, Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld previously spoke with ComicBook.com and blamed Marvel for rushing another movie into development.

"I blame Marvel that that hasn't happened yet," Liefeld said earlier this year. "They are the reason it isn't happening. Whatever conundrum or it didn't fit into your master plan, just commission it. Okay, commission it. You know if Frank Frazetta was still around, you would say, 'Frank paint for me. If Ryan isn't making Deadpool 3 right now, that's because Marvel hasn't allowed it to be yet and that's all I'm saying. So, do I have a lot of faith in that system? Dude, I have no idea. So this is where at. I'm not giving you the answers you want. I'm like yeah, yeah. Look if it happens, terrific."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently set for release on March 25, 2022.

