Deadpool 3 Fan Poster Has Ryan Reynolds Kill the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Marvel Studios has been slowly integrating their mutant lineup of characters from the comic into their film and television projects since the Disney / Fox merger finalized. Since the merger, we've seen Professor Xavier appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and even found out that the live-action version of Ms. Marvel is a mutant as opposed to an Inhuman. The first official project that will focus on a mutant will be the third Deadpool movie, which will see Ryan Reynolds reprise his role as the Merc with a Mouth and High Jackman return as Wolverine. Fans were hoping to see a version of the Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe comics, but it seems like we will get something different instead. One artist isn't giving up on the idea that easily though as he created a poster that shows the idea come to life.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Spdrmnkyxxiii, designed an awesome fan poster that shows Deadpool killing the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The fan art is clearly a homage to both the Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe comic book as well as what people believe is going to happen in the third film. You can check out the fan art below!

Jackman is officially set to return to the character he made so iconic, yet, just last year, the actor shut down the idea of returning to the role he made so iconic. In an interview with Jakes Takes, the actor revealed that he hadn't had any talks with Kevin Feige.

"I'm hearing about this from you [Hamilton], and there's nothing in my inbox from Kevin Feige means it's probably, no matter what idea I came up with, not on the table," he explained. "Let's just be clear that, but now, I realized, before we shot Logan, I was like, we got the idea. We knew what it was going to be-ish, right? And I thought this is it. And that really helped me, it really helped knowing I was going into my last season, that it was my last season that I made the most of it. And it's still a character I hold close to my heart. But I know it's done. Tell that to whoever you want to. Please tell it to Ryan [Reynolds]. Because he's like, doesn't believe anything's I'm joking, please."

While it willl probably be quite sometime before we see Jackman's Wolverine again on the big screen

The film was directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder is exclusively streaming on Disney+ now!

