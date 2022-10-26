Hugh Jackman Doesn't Want New Deadpool Movie to Be Called Deadpool 3

Hugh Jackman doesn't think Deadpool 3 should be just another numbered sequel. In an interview with Variety, the Logan actor explained that he wants it to be called something else. Now, Jackman is being sly with this admission. A tacit acknowledgement that anything involving Wolverine probably doesn't have the X-Men character playing second fiddle. But, for now, Marvel Studios has Deadpool 3 as the working title for the upcoming project. People on social media are just too glad to have Jackman back in the fold however they could get him. Recent months have seen the chanting for X-Men content reach pandemonium levels. There have been a couple of nods here and there in Ms. Marvel and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But, a lot of viewers won't be satisfied until they see the yellow spandex.

Jackman said, "Well, not in my heart. I'm pretty sure Wolverine wouldn't like that title," when asked about the moniker of Deadpool 3. He sounded so excited to be reunited with his best friend on their MCU debut together. However, the actor is flexing that tough exterior for Logan whenever he pops up in one of these projects.

Deadpool 3's Announcement Shook the MCU

Marvel fans from all over were shook by that surprise announcement. They have to be loving the fact that Jackman and Reynolds have been so open about their process on the upcoming Marvel feature. The Deadpool star's big video announcing the release date and Wolverine being along for the ride was widely shared and viewed by audiences around the world. Check out what he said in the landmark social clip right here.

"We're extremely sad to have missed D23, but we've been working very hard on the next Deadpool film for, uh, a good long while now," Reynolds explained to fans on his couch. "I've had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to the character; find new depth and motivation, new meaning. Every Deadpool needs to stand out and stand apart. It's been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside... And I...I have nothing. Yeah...Just...completely... empty up here. And terrifying. But we did have one idea."

