Deadpool Joins Disney Cruise Line Avengers

Deadpool & Wolverine continues to dominate and now the title character is joining the Avengers, just not how you would think. Disney Cruise Line announced Avengers Assemble!, an entertainment experience aboard the Disney Adventure cruise ship. There are three massive LED screens, special effects and more headed to the Garden Stage in 2025. On the Disney Adventure, guests can venture towards the Disney Imagination Garden to meet up with their favorite heroes. Of course, Deadpool wouldn’t be rolling solo into this mission. Familiar faces like Captain America and Spider-Man will be there too. Here’s what Disney Parks Blog had to say about the latest addition.

“Making his grand Disney Cruise Line debut, Deadpool will be among a legendary line-up of Marvel Super Heroes and Villains who take the stage in Avengers Assemble!,” they wrote. “This epic entertainment experience will feature jaw-dropping stunts and unbelievable special effects during an action-packed battle of good vs. evil.”

Secret Wars is coming and Deadpool helps kick it off.

“During the show, guests will witness first-hand the unbelievable powers of Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Thor, Black Panther, The Scarlet Witch, Ms. Marvel, Loki, Red Skull, Taskmaster and more.” So, there’s just a full roster of heroes for people to celebrate. The social media posting around this unveiling is going to be wild.

What’s Coming In Deadpool & Wolverine?

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine was released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.

