Deadpool & Wolverine: Shawn Levy Shares Deadpool Corps Origin





Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy explained how the Deadpool Corps fight sequence came to be. This week’s Official Marvel Podcast ended up being a massive breakdown of the MCU’s blockbuster film. Levy was asked about that massive moment where Wolverine finally puts on his mask and the Deadpool Corps never knew what hit them. Levy says that the first comics appearance of these Deadpool variants happened to be one of the first comic books he encountered during the deep dive while writing Deadpool and Wolverine. As soon as he saw this motley tag of mercenaries, he knew that there was some untapped potential for true chaos on the big screen.

“I read at least 100 issues of the comics while I was writing with Ryan and prepping the movie,” Levy began. “I don’t know that I understood or ever quite knew with full-fluency about the Deadpool Corps. That was in one of the very first comics, when I asked Marvel to just bury me in comics. And they did, and I would just read them all the time. As soon as I saw the Corps, I knew, ‘Wow, if we can find a story reason to bring all these Deadpool variants into the movie, that would be an interesting twist in the third act.’ So, that’s what we did and that came straight from the comics.”

Deadpool & Wolverine Unite On A Prayer

The mask is glorious.

Elsewhere in that same podcast, Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds offered his take on the introduction to that scene. The actor explained how the Madonna song “Like a Prayer” was something he had in mind all the way back in Deadpool 2. When he presented this idea to the rest of the creative team, it really resonated and provided a perfect moment for both the trailer and the catharsis of Deadpool and Wolverine just wrecking shop.

“I don’t even know,” Reynolds mused. “It’s like a weird thing. ‘Like A Prayer’ by Madonna. I was in my head since Deadpool 2, that exact sequence actually just not fighting the Deadpool Corps. We had to go meet with Madonna, which was kind of an amazing ‘pinch me’ moment and I sort of felt like she has some authorship over this movie just because it started with that song. The whole movie started with that one song.

