Deadpool: Ryan Reynolds Celebrates 5th Anniversary With New Behind-the-Scenes Photos

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds is celebrating the 5th anniversary of the movie with some brand new behind-the-scenes photos. It's hard to believe, but it really has been that long since the Merc With A Mouth catapulted his way onto the big screen. Back when it premiered, the world was not ready for all the wild jokes and adult humor stampeding into the realm of Marvel movies. But, five years later, you can still feel the influence of Reynolds’ movie in a lot of what the genre has gravitated towards since then. There was also a funny moment yesterday when the Deadpool star got hold of some fan mail from the first movie’s release. Seeing as how that was all dated, he decided to respond like it was still 2016. The results were comical, but maybe not as interesting as all the behind the scenes posts you can check out right here.

Five years later, I’m still in awe of Deadpool fans. Hunter wrote me this letter after #Deadpool came out and somehow my response never got mailed. Holds up. Mostly. pic.twitter.com/xYh1XChIb3 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 13, 2021

The original Deadpool description can be read in full down below.

"Based upon Marvel Comics’ most unconventional anti-hero, DEADPOOL tells the origin story of former Special Forces operative turned mercenary Wade Wilson, who after being subjected to a rogue experiment that leaves him with accelerated healing powers, adopts the alter ego Deadpool. Armed with his new abilities and a dark, twisted sense of humor, Deadpool hunts down the man who nearly destroyed his life.”

Do you like Deadpool better than the sequel? Let us know down in the comments!