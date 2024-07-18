Deadpool & Wolverine Searches For Wolverine’s Dogpool

Deadpool & Wolverine is now looking for a dog version of Logan. On Twitter, @WeRateDogs is partnering with the Marvel movie to find a “canine counterpart” for Wolverine. Dogpool has been a big hit with the Internet as the world press tour for Deadpool & Wolverine stretches on. Now, the beloved account is hoping they can find a perfect match for Hugh Jackman’s gruff X-Men character. There are some fun submission underneath the post already. As always, @WeRateDogs has as much of an emphasis on dog aura as it does on breed or size. (The visual of a bigger dog walking toward the camera with Dogpool is already pretty hysterical.) You can read more about what they’re asking for here down below!

“We are looking for Wolverine’s canine counterpart! If your dog is scruffy, majestic, or just hairier than they probably should be, please reply with a photo or video of them,” “We will feature our favorite submission next week!”

WeRateDogs is looking for a perfect Wolverine.

As longtime fans of Twitter know, @WeRateDogs is a constant source of smiles on social media. Even the few pups showcased in their call for pictures are winners. So, you can imagine all the kinds of fun submissions we’re going to see in the next few days. There’s really no shortage of joy the Internet has been able to glean from Deadpool & Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine Brings Dogpool To The Big Screen

New photo from Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine has some big stars associated with the project. But, in recent weeks, Peggy, the dog who plays Dogpool has catapulted herself into the conversation surrounding this movie. Not too long ago, Empire Magazine talked to Ryan Reynolds about finding the perfect pup to play his running mate in the new movie. Despite loads of were the canines ready for the job, when it came time to select this role none of them could really matter out to Peggy. Here’s what the Deadpool actor had to say

“It’s love at first sight,” Reynolds told the outlet. “He loves Dogpool. Her real name is Peggy, and she won the award for Britain’s Ugliest Dog,” the star mentioned. “The reason why I was a huge proponent for her was because she feels like the animal manifestation of Wade Wilson.”

“It was, just like many things during the writing process, a tiny little afterthought, and it grew,” he added during the profile. “It was one of those things where you just keep listening to the movie, and Dogpool became a staple.”

