Deadpool & Wolverine: Ryan Reynolds Pleads for Stunt Oscar Category

Ask almost anyone in the film industry and they’ll agree that the Academy Awards are long overdue for a category to honor stunt performers. Stunts are key to just about every movie, and the men and women that perform them put their safety on the line on a regular basis, but there’s still no major award at the Oscars to recognize what they do. Many filmmakers have been calling for the Academy to add a stunt award, and Deadpool & Wolverine star/producer Ryan Reynolds is now joining that chorus.

Reynolds took to social media on Wednesday to call for the Academy to consider adding a stunt category. In addition to pleading for the award, Reynolds used his platform to highlight the crew of stunt performers that made magic happen on the set of Deadpool & Wolverine.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Stunt work doesn’t have a category at The Oscars and I hope that’ll change someday,” Reynolds wrote. “So many films have smashed it this year. Buster Keaton, Harold Lloyd and Chaplin were stunt performers as well as filmmakers. Telling stories with their entire bodies. This D&W stunt team over-delivered. A lot of them are friends I’ve worked with for years and I’ll spend the rest of my days doodling their names in my Heidi Stationary, dotting all the ‘i’s’ with little hearts.

“I’ve worked with Alex Kyshkovych since the very first [Deadpool]. He not only doubles me – he’s the Fight Coordinator. I’d take a sledgehammer to the face for Alex. Or rather, I’d ask Alex to take a sledgehammer to the face for Alex. Second Unit Director/Supervising Stunt Coordinator, George Cottle is a HUGE GET. You’ve seen his genius in Spider-Man NWH along with a ton of other gems. His skill is world class and he made the entire film better. I’d let Alex take a fork to the eye for George.

“It’s mind-boggling how much [Hugh Jackman] does himself. But Daniel Stevens steps in for the truly dangerous stuff. He’s been ‘Wolverining’ a long time. As we know, Wolverining is HARD. I’d ask Alex to eat the crab salad I left on the dashboard for three straight days for Dan. Huge shoutout to Andy Lister for bringing a new and insane Wolvie gear to the Deadpool Corps fight as well.

Stunt work doesn’t have a category at The Oscars and I hope that’ll change someday. So many films have smashed it this year. Buster Keaton, Harold Lloyd and Chaplin were stunt performers as well as filmmakers. Telling stories with their entire bodies.



This D&W stunt team… pic.twitter.com/19qfdKJew4 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 28, 2024

The calls for a Stunt Oscar get louder and louder every year. That’s especially true in 2024, thanks to the release of Fall Guy, a movie that’s all about stunt performers.