Death on the Nile Starts Production, Full Cast Revealed

Production on Twentieth Century Fox’s Death on the Nile has officially begun. The mystery-thriller is based on the novel by author Agatha Christie. The film will shoot at Longcross Studios outside London and on location in Egypt. Death on the Nile reunites the filmmaking team behind the 2017 film Murder on the Orient Express, which was based on another popular Christie novel. Death on the Nile will be released in October 2020. The film is directed by Five-time Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh. He also reprises his role as Belgian detective Hercule Poirot. He is joined by in the cast by Tom Bateman (reprising his role as Bouc from Murder on the Orient Express), four-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening (Captain Marvel), Russell Brand (Ballers), Ali Fazal (Victoria & Abdul), Dawn French (French and Saunders), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Armie Hammer (Call Me by Your Name), Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones), Emma Mackey (Sex Education), Sophie Okonedo (The Secret Life of Bees), Jennifer Saunders (Absolutely Fabulous) and Letitia Wright (Black Panther).

The film’s screenplay, based on Christie’s 1937 novel, is written by Michael Green with Ridley Scott, Mark Gordon, Simon Kinberg, Kenneth Branagh and Judy Hofflund producing. Matthew Jenkins and James Prichard are executive producers.

In Death on the Nile, according to Fox’s synopsis, “Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian adventure aboard a glamorous river steamer descends into a terrifying search for a murderer when an idyllic honeymoon is shattered by violent deaths. This sinister tale of obsessive love and its murderous consequences plays out in an epic landscape of danger and foreboding, with enough shocking twists and turns to leave audiences unsettled and guessing until the final, shocking denouement.”

“Crimes of passion are dangerously sexy,” says Kenneth Branagh in a press release. “Agatha Christie has written a riveting story of emotional chaos and violent criminality and Michael Green has once again written a screenplay to match. With a cherished group of long-time artistic collaborators and a brilliant international cast, it is truly a pleasure to join Disney, Fox and Agatha Christie, Ltd. in bringing this daring thriller to the big screen. There are significant new twists, an awe-inspiring desert landscape and a chance to celebrate big screen entertainment in glorious 65 millimetre celluloid!”

Death on the Nile opens in theaters on October 9, 2020.