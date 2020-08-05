Depressing Toy Story Details Confirmed by Pixar Director

✖

Though filled to the brim with imagination, fantastic ideas, and plenty of emotion, the world of Toy Story leaves a lot of questions left unanswered. Much like the Cars franchise, since the series began in 1996 with Pixar's first movie there have been many thoughts and queries leveled at the creators. This week one of the biggest questions of the Toy Story films was finally answered though, and it came from a source that knows a thing or two about the series. It all began when one Twitter user posed the question, an intense discussion they were a part of, "Can the toys in Toy Story die or are they immortal?"

The answer to this question comes from Lee Unkrich, a Pixar employee who has deep roots in the series. Unkrich not only directed Toy Story 3 and co-wrote its story, but is credited as an editor on both Toy Story and Toy Story 2, a co-director on Toy Story 2, and an executive producer on Toy Story 4. Keep all that in mind when you hear his answer to the question, which is essentially "both."

"They live as long as they exist," Unkrich tweeted. "But if they were to be utterly destroyed? Say, in an incinerator? Game over." Unkrich of course refers to the moment from his film Toy Story 3 and Woody and the toys prepare to meet their end before being saved by a group of Pizza Planet aliens.

The Toy Story franchise has seemingly come to an end once again on the big screen with 2019's Toy Story 4, as the lead characters have found themselves separated for good and living their own lives. An animated spin-off lives on Disney+ with the freshly Emmy nominated series Forky Asks a Question. Another film could exist but as of last summer Pixar hadn't reportedly talked it out just yet.

“Every film we make, we treat it like it’s the first and the last film we’re ever going to make,” producer Mark Nielsen said during Pixar press day for Toy Story 4. “So you force yourself to make it hold up. You don’t get in over your skis. Whether there’s another one? I don’t know. If there is, it’s tomorrow’s problem.

All four Toy Story films are now streaming on Disney+.

