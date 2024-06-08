Despicable Me 4 Channels Spider-Man 2 Meme

Despicable Me 4 has a nod to Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2. Some fans on the Internet have noticed that Tobey Maguire's iconic train rescue heavily influences some of the Mega Minions in the upcoming Illumination movie. Back in the early 2000s, Spider-Man had to use his webs to slow a speeding train. Now, a Minion named Tim is tasked with the same. But, this little yellow superhero has stretching limbs rather than spider powers. It's a funny little nod. And, one that fans of superhero movies will probably get a kick out of. (This one definitely feels like it's for the parents in the audience.

After the runaway success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, a lot of people are expecting Tobey Maguire's version of Peter Parker to pop-up in the MCU again. So, that's probably going to happen in Avengers: Secret Wars. For now, he told Sony that he was excited to be back for the Spider-Man crossover. The other stuff will work itself out later. Check out the memes down below!

"When they called initially, I was like finally!" Maguire replied with a laugh. "I got the call and was immediately open about coming to do this. Not without nerves – you know, 'What will this look like and what will the experience be?' But to get to show up with beautiful, talented, creative people and play together? It's just like, 'Yes!' It's fun and exciting....I love these films and I love all of the different series. If these guys called me and said, 'Would you show up tonight to hang out and goof around?' or 'Would you show up to do this movie or read a scene or do a Spider-Man thing?', it would be a 'yes!' Because why wouldn't I want to do that?"

