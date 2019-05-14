Will Smith Sings “Prince Ali” in New Clip From Disney’s Aladdin

The live-action adaptation of Disney’s Aladdin is just under a week away, and the House of Mouse is releasing all sorts of TV spots, ads, and clips to try and show off its new movie. Unfortunately for Disney, each new bit of footage being dropped online gives more reason for fans to be concerned. The most recent clip is no exception.

On Monday night, IGN released a new clip from Aladdin, taken from the ever-popular “Prince Ali” scene. The idea of the scene is simple: Genie creates a massive spectacle of a parade to introduce Aladdin as the fake Prince Ali, in hopes of impressing Princess Jasmine. This sequence was one of the most popular parts of the original animated film, with Robin Williams’ rendition of the classic song taking everything to new heights. In the updated version, Will Smith tries his best to inject some excitement and personality to the lackluster set piece, but it’s not nearly enough.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can watch the new clip above, but if you’re a fan of the original Aladdin, you’ll have a hard time not feeling a little let down.

There’s still some hope that this live-action Aladdin can pull through and deliver on the excitement and thrills of the animated movie. After all, everything we’ve seen so far has been in a vacuum, so context could provide a big boost to the quality. But at this point, that’s a pretty big if.

All signs are pointing to Aladdin falling well short of its animated predecessor, just like Dumbo earlier this year. However, given the immense popularity of the first Aladdin film, this pill will probably be much harder to swallow.

Are you disappointed by what we’ve seen from Disney’s Aladdin so far? Still excited for the movie? Let us know in the comments!

Disney’s Aladdin hits theaters on May 24th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the IT CHAPTER TWO trailer and do a deep dive into all the movies coming out this summer! After Avengers: Endgame is there any movie worth seeing? Find out the answer and make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!