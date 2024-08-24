Disney Reveals New Look at Avatar Land

Disney just gave Avatar fans a brand new look at California Adventures upcoming Avatar Land. During the Disney Experiences Presentation at D23, guests in attendance got to see a large concept spread of what this location in the theme park will look like. Now, the Disney Parks Blog has given fans an even cooler look at one of the glowing river areas from that concept art on social media, they posted about it and invited fans to hear more from their team of Imagineers. Ali Rubinstein, the executive at the head of global management-creative development for Imagineering described the surprises waiting for guests when Avatar Land finally opens up.

The Parks posted, “Journey farther into the world of Pandora at Disney’s California Adventure! This destination will draw inspiration from Avatar: The Way of Water and future Avatar films bringing Pandora to life in a brand new way.”

The latest artist rendering of the new attraction.

“I joined Josh on stage to dive deeper into the new space including how guests will go on the adventure of a lifetime and search for majestic natural wonders that can only be found on Pandora and the beauty – and danger – that came along with the journey,” Rubinstein explained. “This new and thrilling excursion will bring all the action, excitement and wonder of Avatar, taking guests all the way to the wide open season Pandora. This is going to be a dynamic, intense and emotional experience on a grand scale that we know our guests will love.”

Disney Parks Excited For Guests To See New Sides Of Pandora

A new Avatar attraction coming to Disney California Adventure will takes guests on a journey to explore the wonders of Pandora, and the dangers that come along with the trek.

Disney’s California Adventure is getting some massive expansions in the coming years. D23 highlighted a good number of these. (Avengers fans rejoice because a lot is coming to Avengers Campus including Iron Man!) But, Avatar Land is clearly a point of focus for the Parks as the future unfolds down in Anaheim, California.

“We’re taking our guests to a whole new location on Pandora as all of you know our land in Florida is set in a rainforest amongst the floating mountains in the Mo’ara Valley which to me feels just like we’re stepping into the first Avatar film, “Ali Rubenstein told the people in attendance. “Our new destination we’re inspired by the second movie The Way of Water as well as the upcoming Fire and Ash, and future Avatar films. It will be at a scale and at a level that is worthy of these epic stories. One thing I’m particularly looking forward to is an innovative new attraction that will bring all the action, all the excitement and all the wonder of Avatar to life in a completely new and thrilling way.”

How do you feel about this new Avatar Land? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!