Disney Confirms "Major Announcements" for Marvel and Star Wars During Investor Meeting

✖

The highly-publicized Disney Investor Day 2020 is finally upon us. There has been a lot made of this upcoming presentation, given the uncertainty that has surrounded everything in 2020. With Warner Bros. moving its 2021 slate to HBO Max, and the future of the Star Wars franchise still up in the air, Disney has quite a lot that needs to be addressed. Since there is no Comic-Con or D23 this year, it appears that this Investor Day is going to be the time when the House of Mouse peels back the curtain on what it has planned.

There have been reports that Disney is planning some major announcements during the presentation, which kicks off at 4:30 pm ET on Thursday. Disney has finally confirmed that to be the case. In a tweet shared a couple of hours before the presentation, Disney revealed that there are indeed some big announcements to be made.

"Come one, come all to Disney Investor Day," reads the tweet. "Expect major announcements from the worlds of Disney Animation, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Star Wars, National Geographic, Disney+, and more. Follow this thread live for updates starting at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT today!"

While we know there will be a lot of big news during the presentation, what exactly that news is remains a mystery. A New York Times report on Wednesday indicated that there would be significant announcements regarding the future of the Star Wars universe. This makes sense given that there has been little information about the upcoming films or Disney+ projects. It also wouldn't be surprising to see some Marvel Studios news confirmed, such as the casting of Oscar Isaac to play Moon Knight in an upcoming series.

The truth is, no one really knows exactly what Disney has in store for this presentation, but everyone is prepared for some big news.

Are you excited for Disney's Investor Day presentation? What are you hoping to see from the company? Let us know in the comments!