Dwayne Johnson Shares New ‘Jungle Cruise’ Photo with Emily Blunt

Dwayne Johnson shared a new photo to Instagram Saturday with "incomparable" Jungle Cruise co-star Emily Blunt and "passionate" director Jaume Collet-Serra, who are all smiles behind the scenes on the in-the-works adventure comedy inspired by the famed Disneyland ride.

"For the past four months we've been puttin' in the hard work filming Disney's Jungle Cruise," Johnson captioned the photo. "This image reflects the genuine love, laughs and my big mouth that is our daily DNA."

The star added it feels "like we're making something pretty cool, exciting and fun for the world to enjoy" and promised "the adventure of a lifetime."

Johnson, fresh off last year's mega-hit Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, stars as jungle boat captain Frank, who shepherds the Houghton siblings (Blunt and Jack Whitehall) on a mission to discover a tree possessing magical healing powers. Along the way, they'll have to contend with a rival from a "conquistador background," played by Edgar Ramirez, as well as a competing German expedition.

Jungle Cruise came under fire earlier this month over Whitehall's role, which The Sun described as a "hugely effete, very camp" openly gay character. Some online commentators were incensed by the news because Whitehall's character would be among the first LGBTQ+ characters in a Disney production.

Johnson previously shared a sneak peek look at the film's sprawling Hawaii set in a video where he paid respects to Disneyland mastermind Walt Disney.

"This movie has been years in the making and from the bottom of my heart I am so honored, we are all so honored, to bring this rich story and movie to life for all of you guys around the world," Johnson said in the video, adding "it is with great honor and reverence that I get an opportunity to play this role and we can show you guys this story."

Jungle Cruise sets sail October 11, 2019.