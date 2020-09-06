✖

Disney’s Mulan doesn’t have Chinese subtitles and fans are upset about it. The revelation comes from a group of viewers on Twitter who reported their disappointment about that fact. The film is available with a number of other captions, but the Chinese feature hasn’t been added yet. A tweet from Naaman Zhou from The Guardian drew attention to the fact. On the Disney+ Subreddit, the topic is being discussed by fans as well. Needless to say, people were expecting the feature to be there at launch because of the film’s story and setting. Maybe, Disney is planning to add the Subtitles in when Mulan releases in China on the 11th. Although, you can probably expect the company to move to correct this now that it's getting attention. Until then, fans will have to make do or just wait the entire process out.

A Facebook comment from one upset fan in the Tweet reads, “Mom and dad were so excited to watch Mulan and I bit the bullet & paid $30. They don’t even have Chinese subtitles and this is literally a movie about MY CULTURE. Netflix has Chinese subtitles. More importantly, look at how Eurocentric this list is. Yes I had to look up who speaks Suomi too.”

in case you needed any more reasons not to watch the new Mulan, it doesn’t even have Chinese subtitles on Disney Plus pic.twitter.com/eeqoyhsfoB — Naaman Zhou (@naamanzhou) September 6, 2020

Comicbook.com’s Charlie Ridgely reviewed Mulan and thoroughly enjoyed the tale. He said of the film, “There's an undeniable soul to Mulan that is as rooted in Chinese culture and folklore as it is in the animated movie we've all come to love. It's truly the best of both worlds and I'm just disappointed I can't see it in theaters.”

Mulan is the live-action remake of Disney's 1998 animated movie. The Chinese folk tale of "The Ballad of Mulan" provides the basis for the film. This live-action film stars Liu Yifei, Donnie Yen, Tzi Ma, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Ron Yuan, Gong Li, and Jet Li. Niki Caro directed the film from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Lauren Hynek, and Elizabeth Martin.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mulan is not seeing a theatrical release in North America and is instead available on Disney+ through Premier Access. It will release theatrically in some international markets.

