Disney+ Releases Fauci Trailer, Announces Release Date

Disney+ has released a trailer for Fauci, an upcoming feature documentary about the top infectious disease expert in the United States Dr. Anthony Fauci. The film will debut on the streaming platform on Wednesday, October 6th. Fauci is set to offer viewers a look into the life and career of Dr. Fauci, exploring not only his work navigating the nation through the COVID-19 pandemic, but also his work overseeing the response to four decades of outbreaks, including HIV/AIDS, SARS, and Ebola.



The documentary is described as follows: “Fauci delivers a rare glimpse into the long-standing professional career and personal life of the ultimate public servant, who after a lifetime of service faced his biggest test: a pandemic whose ferocity is unmatched in modern history. With his signature blend of scientific acumen, candor, and integrity, Dr. Anthony Fauci became a cultural icon during the COVID-19 pandemic. But that has come at a cost as he has also faced attacks from adversaries in a nation increasingly divided by political party lines – with science increasingly caught in the crosshairs.”

The documentary is directed by John Hoffman and Janet Tobias, produced by (The Weight of the Nation, Sleepless in America, Rancher, Farmer, Fisherman) and Janet Tobias (Unseen Enemy, No Place on Earth), produced by Alexandra Moss (Not Done: Women Remaking America), Jon Bardin (All In: The Fight for Democracy), and executive produced by Academy Award® winner Dan Cogan (Icarus), and two-time Academy Award nominee Liz Garbus (What Happened, Miss Simone?, The Farm: Angola, USA).



In addition to “unprecedented access” to Dr. Fauci himself, the film features insights from former President George W. Bush, Bill Gates, Bono, former national security advisor Susan Rice, National Institutes of Health director Dr. Francis Collins, former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Tom Frieden, journalists Laurie Garrett and The New York Times’ Apoorva Mandavilli, and key AIDS activists, among others as well as Dr. Fauci’s family, friends, and former patients.



“There is only one Dr. Tony Fauci, and it’s an incredible privilege to be the first to tell the story of his life and career, including his never-ending quest to cure disease and prevent outbreaks,” said Hoffman and Tobias.



“Janet and John did a remarkable job capturing the complex man I’ve come to know over the last three decades,” said Peter Staley, film subject and founding member of ACT UP. “As an activist, I think I’ll be tangling with Tony Fauci for the rest of my life, but I’ll never doubt his commitment to public health, nor his profound decency and humanity.”



Fauci debuts on Disney+ on Wednesday, October 6th.