Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Is Bruce Campbell Getting Ready to Film His Cameo?

The second Doctor Strange feature is currently shooting principal photography in and around London, similar to the production process behind the first tentpole. Coincidentally enough, Bruce Campbell may also be in the city, leading to some speculation that he finally landed a role in the production. Shortly after Sam Raimi took the reins to Multiverse of Madness last year, the Ash vs. Evil Dead star quickly lobbied for a role – after all, he and Raimi are very frequent collaborators.

In a Twitter video shared Sunday morning, Campbell seemed to tease the fact he's in London. Beings the world is still undergoing a global pandemic, it'd stand to reason that means Campbell is there for business instead of pleasure — perhaps to film a role or cameo for the Doctor Strange sequel.

Quarantine short film #1: London intersection. pic.twitter.com/JYXAmubLTR — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) February 21, 2021

Campbell has had cameo roles in virtually all of Raimi's features, including the filmmaker's acclaimed Spider-Man trilogy. When ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh spoke with the actor a few years back, he winced at the idea of signing on to a long-term superhero franchise.

"Big blockbuster movies, whenever I see an actor get cast in one of those, I wince, because I go, 'Oh, that poor son of a bitch is going to be in that suit for 10 years,'" Campbell shared with us back in 2018. "If shooting schedule's seven months of shooting, you get your one month in the Bahamas, and then you're promoting for three months, then you go right back to the next sequel, back in that same f-cking suit.'"

He added, "You're looking at tennis balls on sticks. So, that process is actually not for me, even though Ash vs. Evil Dead was all that. It was all marks on walls, tennis balls on sticks, the monster's going to be here, noise over here, you know, that sort of stuff, it's a different type of acting, and modern day actors are learning new technical skills that the old-timey actors didn't have to learn. Acting with nothing. That's what they're doing now. Castle's not even there. 'Oh, we're going to put a great castle behind you. It's not there now, but it's going to be amazing.'"

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now expected to hit theaters on March 25, 2022.

If Campbell is in the feature, who do you think he'll be playing? What other characters do you hope to see appear? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!