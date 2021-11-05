Doctor Strange 2: Elizabeth Olsen Confirms She Starts Filming Multiverse of Madness in December

✖

The cast and crew have started to arrive in London for principal photography on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for the better part of a month now. In one recent interview, however, Elizabeth Olsen reveals she won't begin filming her scenes for the feature until December at the earliest. Speaking with Conde Nest Traveller, Olsen revealed Tuesday she'll arrive in London just in time for Christmas in order to quarantine and begin work on the feature.

"I feel as if British people work to live – they don’t live to work, unlike in LA and New York," Olsen said of the places in the world she feels happiest. "I am moving back soon to film the sequel to Doctor Strange, so I’ll be there for Christmas, just outside London. Even given the current circumstances, it will be a nice trip."

The first production news surfaced from Olsen's stunt double CC Ice, who shared an Instagram post for her quarantining quarters ahead of beginning work. Though Olsen may not be in London until December, other production reports have suggested photography could start in earnest by the end of November, with either second unit photography or other actors instead.

Though we don't know much about the film at this point, Doctor Strange star Chiwetel Ejiofor previously expressed excitement in seeing Sam Raimi take over the franchise, especially with the filmmaker's roots in the horror genre.

"I love Sam Raimi, so I'm very excited that he's making a film, the second Doctor Strange," Ejiofor said in an interview earlier this year. "He brings to anything he does, a wealth of imagination and passion. In this genre, he's just one of the seminal figures. I remember seeing Darkman when I was a kid. It was beyond, it's so amazing."

”So I think he has an incredible mind and I think he's really able to bring that mind into his storytelling in a really unique way, and it's very suited to the world that's been created by Doctor Strange, and I'm very excited to see what he does with that world."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently set to hit theaters on March 25, 2022.

