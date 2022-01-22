Dumb and Dumber Fans Celebrate Jim Carrey On Bowl Cut Day

Dumb and Dumber fans are celebrating Bowl Cut Day and Jim Carrey is getting a ton of love on social media. Of course, the beloved comedian is in the midst of a career renaissance. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is coming out this year after the runaway success of the first movie. There’s rumblings of other projects in the works. People are fan casting Carrey in the MCU. It’s all kind of amazing to look at after all those years of basically radio silence. (Carrey also posted a video for his 60th birthday calling back to a joke from nearly 20 years ago that people ate up.) It’s a good day to be a fan, and a better day for a bowl cut. Check out the best posts down below:

Carrey’s Sonic co-star Ben Schwartz told CinemaBlend that the comedians’s perfomance really pushed them into another stratosphere.

Happy National Bowl Cut day to Jim Carrey and Jim Carrey only. pic.twitter.com/jHis6i1ybg — HOMAGE (@HOMAGE) January 21, 2022

“I think we just got lucky that Jim Carrey happened to decide he just wanted to do this movie,”Schwartz said. “Because Jim Carrey being [in] just legitimizes the whole thing. And then also he’s just like, ‘I’m gonna do comedy, the type of comedy that you’ve seen me do back in the day, I’m gonna do that again.’ He can do everything and he’s like, ‘I’m gonna choose this.’”

He expanded, “I mean when I watched it for the first time I literally went to – we were in a small theater with just like three or four people – and I was like, ‘Oh my god,’ because I wasn’t on set. So, the first time that I saw Jim Carrey stuff was when I was getting screened and I was like, ‘Oh my god, we are so lucky. He just decided this is the movie he’s gonna do this again in.’”

Seabass wanted to pick a fight with dumb and dumber.🧡 #ThenTheRoomWentSilent pic.twitter.com/VqOcb8Rdfs — Justinnnnnn☕️🤗 (@fivefortweeting) January 19, 2022

Traded the van for it, straight up. I can get 70 miles to the gallon on this hog. pic.twitter.com/sTCbC2lib0 — Dumb and Dumber (@DumbDumberMovie) January 18, 2022

#Bales2022FilmChallenge



Day 17 – Cable Car Seen in Movie 🚡



Dumb and Dumber (1994) 🐶 pic.twitter.com/n2tfUSg1Kr — Nostalgic Reads (@NostalgicReads) January 17, 2022

Watching dumb and dumber for the first time 😂 pic.twitter.com/FOUm9YU9pb — TheGoldenkenMUA2 (@thegoldenkenmu2) January 20, 2022

