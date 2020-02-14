Jim Carrey Fans Celebrate Comedian’s 59th Birthday

Jim Carrey fans are showing the legendary comedian a lot of love for his 59th birthday. Twitter has been on a roll this week with acknowledging people with b-day shout outs. For today, it’s The Mask star’s turn in the spotlight. Carrey actually had a great year in 2020 as Sonic The Hedgehog broke some records while locking down a sequel. The kind of madcap energy that the former In Living Color star patented in the 90s paid dividends for the film. Everyone was so surprised to see him take on the role of Dr. Robotnik in the animated feature, but for nostalgia-hungry audiences, it might have really helped. Hopefully, there will be some word on the development of the Sonic sequel this year. Carrey was apparently very emotional when he received the news about how well the first movie was being received.

Sonic star Ben Schwartz joined CinemaBlend to talk about the film. He argued that Carrey’s presence really made the difference for them.

“I think we just got lucky that Jim Carrey happened to decide he just wanted to do this movie,”Schwartz explained. “Because Jim Carrey being [in] just legitimizes the whole thing. And then also he’s just like, ‘I’m gonna do comedy, the type of comedy that you’ve seen me do back in the day, I’m gonna do that again.’ He can do everything and he’s like, ‘I’m gonna choose this.’”

He added, “I mean when I watched it for the first time I literally went to – we were in a small theater with just like three or four people – and I was like, ‘Oh my god,’ because I wasn’t on set. So, the first time that I saw Jim Carrey stuff was when I was getting screened and I was like, ‘Oh my god, we are so lucky. He just decided this is the movie he’s gonna do this again in.’”

What’s your favorite Jim Carrey movie? Let us know down in the comments!