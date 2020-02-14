Jim Carrey Fans Celebrate Comedian’s 59th Birthday
Jim Carrey fans are showing the legendary comedian a lot of love for his 59th birthday. Twitter has been on a roll this week with acknowledging people with b-day shout outs. For today, it’s The Mask star’s turn in the spotlight. Carrey actually had a great year in 2020 as Sonic The Hedgehog broke some records while locking down a sequel. The kind of madcap energy that the former In Living Color star patented in the 90s paid dividends for the film. Everyone was so surprised to see him take on the role of Dr. Robotnik in the animated feature, but for nostalgia-hungry audiences, it might have really helped. Hopefully, there will be some word on the development of the Sonic sequel this year. Carrey was apparently very emotional when he received the news about how well the first movie was being received.
Sonic star Ben Schwartz joined CinemaBlend to talk about the film. He argued that Carrey’s presence really made the difference for them.
Happy Birthday to Dr. Robotnik himself, @JimCarrey! pic.twitter.com/79YoWSRydU— Sonic The Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) January 17, 2021
“I think we just got lucky that Jim Carrey happened to decide he just wanted to do this movie,”Schwartz explained. “Because Jim Carrey being [in] just legitimizes the whole thing. And then also he’s just like, ‘I’m gonna do comedy, the type of comedy that you’ve seen me do back in the day, I’m gonna do that again.’ He can do everything and he’s like, ‘I’m gonna choose this.’”
He added, “I mean when I watched it for the first time I literally went to – we were in a small theater with just like three or four people – and I was like, ‘Oh my god,’ because I wasn’t on set. So, the first time that I saw Jim Carrey stuff was when I was getting screened and I was like, ‘Oh my god, we are so lucky. He just decided this is the movie he’s gonna do this again in.’”
What’s your favorite Jim Carrey movie? Let us know down in the comments!
In case I don’t see ya, good afternoon, good evening and goodnight. Happy Birthday @JimCarrey! pic.twitter.com/nj1hwZFbBi— Paramount Pictures (@ParamountPics) January 17, 2021
Thank you @JimCarrey 💙👏🏽💐— Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) January 17, 2021
Today is the anniversary of birth for Muhammad Ali & Cus D’Amato. Also happy bday to @MichelleObama , @jakepaul , Steve Harvey , @RayJ , Betty White & @JimCarrey— Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) January 17, 2021
JIM CARREY and ANDY KAUFMAN having the same birthday blows my mind. 🤯🤯 #Wrestling #Comedy pic.twitter.com/Z6H46yYXQo— Dan Vollmayer (@VollmayerOnFire) January 17, 2021
Happy Birthday to one of the funniest comedians of my childhood and beyond!@JimCarrey 🎂 pic.twitter.com/mETg8otFDv— Luci the Meh Lizard (@_LuciStrange_) January 18, 2021
happy birthday @JimCarrey !!! I hope you are having a nice day, you are a great person I adore your work, I hope you like this drawing that I made as a gift! 💖🎉🎂🥳 pic.twitter.com/l0KM7SbgRV— melinadraws123 (@Melinadraws123) January 17, 2021
[ Jim Carrey & Eddie Murphy while filming The Grinch & the Nutty Professor ] pic.twitter.com/GYYoNi5h8u— 𝕸𝖊𝖑 🎥 (@melaniegodarttt) January 16, 2021
Happy birthday, Jim Carrey!— Tristan the Zootopia Fan🦊🐰 (@MichelsTristan) January 17, 2021
What can be said about him that hasn't been said before? One of the greatest comedians of the recent century, and the star of many beloved movies, he has had quite a legacy that very few comedians can reach. pic.twitter.com/ni3tAIA0C8