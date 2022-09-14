Dumb and Dumber Super Fans Recreated One of the Film's Funniest Scenes

A staple not only of Jim Carrey's career but also the Farrelly brothers, Dumb and Dumber is filled with enough iconic scenes that you might not even know which one our headline refers to, but it's the scene from the film that is probably the worst to recreate (save for the toilet scene). As noticed by BdroBible, YouTube account RevZilla's video series "Common Tread XP" went out of their way to attempt to recreate the montage scene of Harry and Lloyd riding a mini bike from Nebraska to Aspen, Colorado. Spoiler alert: They made it, but at what cost? Their full journey is recounted in an extensive video, which you can watch below!

One of the participants in the video, Zack Courts, also wrote a lengthy recap of the event on the official RevZilla website, including their encounters with the police, and how Dumb and Dumber would save them from trouble with Johnny Law. "The officer ambled toward us with a smile and a shake of his head, like he might address a puppy with its head stuck in a railing," the recap reads. "'You can't ride this thing on Main Street,' he said. 'It's got plates,' Spenser said, almost asking to be believed. The cop took a step back and nodded, grabbing his radio and calling in the hog's plate number before asking where we were going. When we answered it all seemed to click. 'Aspen?" he asked rhetorically. 'No sh-t,' he chuckled, 'where the beer flows like wine, and the women flock like the salmon of Capistrano.' Harry and Lloyd's reputation preceded us, and saved us." After making it all the way, the video recap what it took to get them there include three days of riding, 382 miles, 2.5 rear tires, and seven gallons of gas.

Released as the final film in Jim Carrey's biggest year ever, 1994, capping off a trio of high profile features from the comedian that started with Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and continued with The Mask, Dumb and Dumber would go on to not only become a cult classic comedy but a giant hit for the studio. Produced on a reported budget of $17 million, the film would go on to gross over $240 million at the global box office. Adding not only to the legend of Jim Carrey as kind of the dumb comedy, the film would also give the Farrelly brothers their calling card, kickstarting their film directing career that would go on to include Kingpin and There's Something About Mary.

Despite the success of the movie, and a studio tendency at the time to sequelize everything, a proper follow-up to Dumb and Dumber wouldn't be released until 2014 despite many years of talk from the filmmakers and stars Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels. A direct-to-video prequel, Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd, was also released in 2003 but didn't feature the two leads.