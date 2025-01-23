Dune’s Josh Brolin Doubles Down on Quitting Acting After Oscar Snub

Dune: Part Two star Josh Brolin has shared his reaction to director Denis Villeneuve once again being snubbed at the Oscars. This morning, the nominations for the 97th Academy Awards were announced, and Villeneuve did not make the cut in the Best Director category. Previously, Brolin stated that he would “quit acting” if Villeneuve wasn’t nominated, and he’s doubling down on that sentiment in his latest comments. Taking to his Instagram story (via Variety), Brolin wrote, “Apparently, I am going to quit acting because Denis Villeneuve was not nominated. This is just how this thing works. It makes no sense to me.” The actor also praised the work of Dune: Part Two editor Joe Walker, who was also snubbed today.

In his post, Brolin took the time to congratulate those who did receive nominations for Dune: Part Two, including cinematographer Greg Fraser and production designer Patrice Vermett. “It’s an amazing film. It was even better than the first one,” Brolin wrote. “The people who have gotten accolades surely deserve it. Happy to be a part of it. Congrats everyone.”

Dune: Part Two received five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. It also earned nods for Best Sound, Best Visual Effects, Best Cinematography, and Best Production Design. Compared to its 2021 predecessor, Dune: Part Two did not garner as much support from the Academy. The first Dune was nominated for 10 Oscars; though Villeneuve missed out on Best Director then as well, he was nominated in Best Adapted Screenplay. On Dune: Part Two, Villeneuve is one of the producers credited on the Best Picture nomination.

While Villeneuve earned some Best Director nominations from various film critics groups, he had missed out on some prominent Oscar precursors, such as the Golden Globes and the Directors Guild Awards. This year, the Oscars’ Best Director field consists of Brady Corbet (The Brutalist), Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez), Sean Baker (Anora), Coralie Fargeat (The Substance), and James Mangold (A Complete Unknown).

Time will tell if Brolin was just being hyperbolic about leaving acting behind, but his frustration over the Villeneuve snub is understandable. The Dune films are widely considered monumental technical achievements, with Villeneuve’s distinct vision and attention to detail transporting viewers to the world of Arrakis. Shortly after Dune: Part Two premiered last year, none other than Steven Spielberg told Villeneuve, “You have made one of the most brilliant science-fiction films I’ve ever seen.” Not to take anything away from the talented filmmakers who were nominated, but Villeneuve would have been deserving of a Best Director nod. Even if he wasn’t a frontrunner to win, sci-fi fans would have enjoyed seeing him be recognized for the impressive work he did on his adaptation.

Villeneuve will have one more shot at Dune Oscar glory, as he’s developing Dune: Messiah before stepping away from the franchise. Perhaps the Academy will pull a page out of the Return of the King playbook and reward Villeneuve for his cumulative work on all three films, but seeing that he’s already missed twice, Dune just may not be the director branch’s cup of tea. As disappointing as it is to see Villeneuve snubbed again, this could eventually lead to an Oscar win for him down the line. With only one Best Director nomination (Arrival) and some notable snubs under his belt, Villeneuve is building a compelling “overdue” narrative the Academy can rarely resist.